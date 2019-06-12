The 15 biggest (and best) YA books of the summer

Charaipotra’s long-awaited solo debut is a tender YA romance set in the thick of the medical world. Symptoms of A Heartbreak centers on 16-year-old Saira Sehga, the youngest MD in America working on the cancer ward, and traces her attempts to navigate adult challenges. “One day I was watching Doogie Howser, M.D. — a ’90s TV dramedy about a teen doctor — and I was like, ‘This character should have been Indian,'” the author told EW last year. “And it just struck like lightning. I’m not a doctor, but I could play with one on the page. And so Saira Sehgal was born.” (July 2)