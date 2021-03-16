See how the X-Men glow up for Marvel's version of the Met Gala

Dauterman said he started the project by getting on a group Zoom call with the other writers and editors involved in the X-Men line so they could give him ideas about the general direction they wanted for the designs. For Storm, the senior X-Men member and Omega-level mutant with the power to control weather, the team said they thought it'd be cool if she literally wore weather.

"So I gave her a cape made of clouds and lightning," Dauterman said, on top of ideas he'd jotted down years ago in case he ever got to design a Storm costume one day.