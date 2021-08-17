HOWARD: The pandemic was obviously a huge part of it, but it's like when you look at something after the fact and you know that wasn't how it was planned, and the thing that caused the change was not a good thing, but now in retrospect, you can't imagine it any other way. I don't know if it would have been the same book on the original schedule because tinkering with the schedule caused problems, but also enabled us to do certain things. Everything about that book is very much a product of the situation and people functioning under specific conditions probably more than any other comic I've been a part of. When I look at those issues, I feel like every panel has hands on it. We were all working together on it so much, partially because we didn't have anywhere else to go in lockdown. So we were kind of losing our minds together and making this book. In a way I think it saved my year.