Woody Allen's memoir to be published in April

Woody Allen might not have a distributor for his films in the U.S., but he's managed to find a publisher for his long-rumored memoir.

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, announced Monday that it will publish Apropos of Nothing, billed as Allen's autobiography, on April 7.

"The book is a comprehensive account of his life, both personal and professional, and describes his work in films, theater, television, nightclubs, and print," a press release says. "Allen also writes of his relationships with family, friends, and the loves of his life."

Grand Central also announced that the filmmaker will "do several interviews in coordination with the publication," and that the book "will be published this spring in France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, followed by publications in countries around the world." (Incidentally, Hachette's division Little, Brown and Company published Catch and Kill, by Allen's estranged son Ronan Farrow, in 2019. The book chronicles Farrow's investigation of the sexual assault allegations against disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.)

News emerged last year that Allen had been quietly trying to sell a memoir but was rebuffed by multiple publishers in the wake of the #MeToo movement. Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow has repeatedly accused the director of molesting her when she was a child, allegations that first came to light in the early 1990s but gained renewed attention in recent years.

Allen has consistently denied any wrongdoing and was never convicted of a crime, though the resurfaced accusations have prompted many actors to say they would never work with the filmmaker again. Allen's U.S. distributor, Amazon, later shelved his completed film A Rainy Day in New York, which has still not been released stateside, and effectively refused to distribute any of his future films. In response, the director filed a $68 million breach-of-contract lawsuit against the studio, which was later settled.

Allen's latest film, Rifkin's Festival, was shot last summer in Spain and is currently seeking a distributor.

