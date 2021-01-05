When she goes off to college and finds love with a budding architect who seems to move so easily through the world — his name is Fox, but his spirit animal might as well be a golden retriever — she allows herself to imagine a brighter, simpler kind of parenthood. But their firstborn, when she arrives after several years of newlywed bliss, doesn't bring the flood of endorphins Blythe was hoping for. Baby Violet is strange, fussy, slow to bond and sleep through the night; and as she grows, so does the coldness between them — a fissure Fox either fails or refuses to see. And when a second child comes, the fragile balance of their little family tips over from something merely troubling to true calamity.