Winter 2023 Books Preview: 16 titles not to miss

Oscar Wars: A History of Hollywood in Gold, Sweat, and Tears by Michael Schulman

Schulman, a longtime staffer at The New Yorker, may be the last great writer of profiles that actually pierce the glassy, impenetrable surface of the celebrity-industrial complex. (Yes, that was his 2021 piece on Succession star Jeremy Strong that lit the internet's hair on fire in late 2021.) Wars arrives in the sweet spot between the Jan. 24 nominations and the March 12 ceremony — just in time for awards-show junkies to inject this delicious (and meticulously researched) bitchery straight into their veins. (Feb. 21)