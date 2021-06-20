Will Smith memoir to be released this fall

Will Smith is getting jiggy with it and releasing a memoir on Nov. 9.

The book titled WILL promises to give fans an inside look at his life and career with a little help from The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck author Mark Manson.

"This is my book," he shared excitedly on Saturday in a video posted via Instagram while in animated form. "It's been a labor of love, I've been working on it for the past two years and it's finally ready."

The 352-page book chronicles his rise from Philadelphia teen to a rap, TV, and film star with multiple blockbusters under his belt. He will also dive into his journey of self-knowledge which he looks to share with younger fans through the newly launched WILL Youth Book Club.

Excited comments from his celebrity friends include his former rap collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff who said, "I can't wait..." The duo formed the hip hop duo in 1986 and found major success with 1988's Parents Just Don't Understand, earning them a Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance a year later.

He segued his success in the music industry with his small screen debut in the comedy series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996) where he played a fictionalized version of himself. After a short solo career, he found explosive stardom in big-screen hits Bad Boys, Men in Black, Hitch, Independence Day, and Ali.

In addition to his memoir, Smith also announced a youth book club at a block party celebration in Miami yesterday alongside Manson. Goals for the club include influencing young fans into finding a new love of reading, culture, self-expression, self-healing, and self-awareness.

Will Smith