Get a first look at Clay McLeod Chapman's true-crime-inspired horror novel Whisper Down the Lane
Advertisement
Quirk Books
Clay McLeod Chapman delighted horror fans last year with his novel The Remaking, about a fictional film franchise and the unfortunate people it haunts. Now the author is back to tingle more spines with Whisper Down the Lane. The true-crime-inspired tale concerns a young boy named Sean whose little white lies about his elementary school teachers contributed to the "satanic panic" of the '80s, forcing him to hide his identity into adulthood until someone recreates his past lies at his own child's school.
Here's the official synopsis:
Quirk Books will publish Whisper Down the Lane on April 6. Get an exclusive look at the book's cover below.
Related content:
Comments