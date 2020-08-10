First look at 'Weird Al' photo book Black & White & Weird All Over

How did "Weird Al" Yankovic get weird in the first place? That question is at least partly answered by a new book, Black & White & Weird All Over, which is released by 1984 Publishing Oct. 27 and features previously unreleased black-and-white photographs of the musician and pop parodist. The 208-page hardcover book includes hundreds of images taken by Yankovic drummer Jon "Bermuda" Schwartz who first met the "Eat It" star back in 1980 and has photographed him on tour, in the studio, and on video sets.

Black & White & Weird All Over features images from the sets of the videos for "Ricky," "I Love Rocky Road," "Eat It," and "Living with a Hernia," as well as the studio sessions for the albums Dare to Be Stupid and Polka Party! Aside from a handful of “Ricky”and “I Love Rocky Road” video shots the photographs have not been published before.

"When I was a teen in the early '70s, I bought my first nice 35mm camera — a used Minolta SRT-101 — from one of the guys in my first band, and quickly caught the photography bug," said Bermuda in a statement. "I bought black-and-white film in large spools and loaded my own rolls, and even set up a darkroom at home. Soon after meeting Al in 1980, the photo opportunities became more frequent and more interesting, and it seemed like I always had the camera with me."

"The last several decades have been an amazing ride," said Yankovic. "More than once — an annoying number of times, actually — Jon has warned me, 'Someday I'm going to write a book about all this!' It became a bit of a running joke. But now he's actually made good on the threat. It's a fine snapshot — actually, several hundred snapshots — of what life was like for us in the '80s."

Black & White & Weird All Over will be released in two versions: a hardcover edition, available worldwide, and a limited edition boxed set signed by Schwartz that has an alternate cover, twelve frameable prints, and a deluxe box. That version is numbered and limited to 250 copies. Fans can order the limited box set from 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday via the book's official website.

Exclusively see images from Black & White & Weird All Over below and, above, watch the book's trailer with exclusive demo audio from the recording of "Ricky" featuring singer Tress MacNeille's first pass at her vocal.

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

Image zoom 1984 Publishing

Image zoom 1984 Publishing