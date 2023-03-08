It's time to confront a darker shade of magic once more.

V.E. Schwab returns to her bestselling Shades of Magic universe, opening a new door into the world with the Threads of Power. EW can exclusively debut the cover for the first book in a new series, The Fragile Threads of Power, which will hit shelves on Oct. 3.

Schwab will introduce readers to a heroine with an unusual magical ability and a new Antari, the magicians capable of opening the doors between the worlds of Red London, Grey London, and White London. The Fragile Threads of Power begins seven years after the conclusion of the first Shades of Magic series, which ended with 2017's A Conjuring of Light.

"Once, there were four worlds, nestled like pages in a book, each pulsing with fantastical power, and connected by a single city: London," begins the book's description. "Until the magic grew too fast, and forced the worlds to seal the doors between them in a desperate gamble to protect their own. The few magicians who could still open the doors grew more rare as time passed and now, only three Antari are known in recent memory—Kell Maresh of Red London, Delilah Bard of Grey London, and Holland Vosijk, of White London."

V. E. Schwab Victoria Schwab | Credit: Jenna Maurice

"But barely a glimpse of them have been seen in the last seven years — and a new Antari named Kosika has appeared in White London, taking the throne in Holland's absence," it continues. "The young queen is willing to feed her city with blood, including her own — but her growing religious fervor has the potential to drown them instead. And back in Red London, King Rhy Maresh is threatened by a rising rebellion, one determined to correct the balance of power by razing the throne entirely."

"Amidst this tapestry of old friends and new enemies, a girl with an unusual magical ability comes into possession of a device that could change the fate of all four worlds," the description concludes. "Her name is Tes, and she's the only one who can bring them together — or unravel it all."

Threads of Power by VE Schwab Credit: Cover art and design by Will Staehle / Unusual Co.

The cover boasts a shadowy blue figure we're guessing might be Tes. Publisher Tor Books has also repackaged the original Shades of Magic trilogy with new covers to match the aesthetic of the new novels.

"I never want to be limited in my creative process, and I have so many plates constantly in the air," Schwab previously told Tor.com. "But I kept coming back to these Londons—and I had this one particular character in my head who I couldn't shake, and so I kept writing."

Check out the cover above and get ready to return to the intrigue of the Maresh crown and the dangerous adventure of multiple Londons.