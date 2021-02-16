Get a first look at V.E. Schwab's new superhero comic ExtraOrdinary

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

The title from the author of the novels Vicious and Vengeful launches in May.

Writer V.E. Schwab is known for her 2013 superhero novel Vicious and its 2018 sequel Vengeful. Now, the author is publishing a new comic set in the period between those two books called ExtraOrdinary — and EW has the first look.

The new title introduces the character of Charlotte Tills, a headstrong teenager who survives a bus crash and becomes EO, or ExtraOrdinary, gaining the ability to see people's deaths before they occur. But when she looks into her own future and witnesses a murder by notorious EO-killer Eli Ever, Charlotte works to piece together the mystery of her visions and sets off to find, and change, her future before it comes for her.

ExtraOrdinary launches in May 2021 with a special issue No. 0 that leads into the new four-part series. Schwab collaborated on the title with artist Enid Balám who was responsible for the cover.

Extraordinary No. 0 will hit stores and digital devices on May 5, 2021. Fans will be able to pre-order in the US from their local comic shop, in the UK/Europe from Forbidden Planet, and digitally.

Exclusively see that cover for issue No. 0 above and pages from the comic below.

