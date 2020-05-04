Twilight companion book from Edward's perspective to hit shelves this summer

Twilight (Book) type Book genre Fiction

Feel like spending some time inside Edward Cullen's head?

On Monday, Twilight author Stephenie Meyer announced the release of a companion novel to her mega-popular vampire book series. The new book, Midnight Sun, will be released Aug. 4 and will mirror the events of the first installment in the epic love saga, but told from the perspective of the male protagonist, Edward Cullen.

“It's a crazy time right now and I wasn't sure if this was the right time to put this book out, but some of you have been waiting for just so, so long," said Meyers during a segment on Monday's episode of Good Morning America. "It didn't seem fair to make you wait anymore. Sorry about the bad timing. Hopefully this book can be a distraction from the real world. I'm so excited to finally be able to share it with you."

Meyer first teased the release of Midnight Sun back in 2008, when she released a partial draft of the story’s first chapter via her website. “There is so much more to his side of the story than there is to Bella’s in that first chapter,” Meyer wrote on her website at the time. “His side of Bella’s first day at Forks High School is a hundred times more exciting than her own.”

