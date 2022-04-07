EW can exclusively reveal the cover for the UNHhhh and Drag Race icons' second book Working Girls: Trixie & Katya's Guide to Professional Womanhood.

From cover girls to cover letters, see Trixie Mattel and Katya's new Working Girls book jacket

Care for a f---in'? No? Okay, what about a new career as a hustling woman in the office sector? Cover models, biological businesswomen, and drag superstars Trixie Mattel and Katya have you (and your potential cover letters), well, covered with their new book, and EW has an exclusive first look at the stunningly beautiful jacket for the upcoming project.

In Working Girls: Trixie & Katya's Guide to Professional Womanhood, the queens dish advice for people entering the modern workplace, including satirical advice on choosing a career path, navigating the "Nine Circles of Retail Hell," corporate culture, grappling with suspicions that your colleague "doesn't really hope their emails finds you well," and the inevitable sailing into one's retiree era. The book will also include step-by-step guides, quizzes, and "the world's most bizarre aptitude test" for anyone seeking employment in 2022.

Working Girls follows the pair's 2020 literary debut Trixie & Katya's Guide to Modern Womanhood, — which debuted on the New York Times Best Seller list — in which they offered personal musings and essays about wealth (and being poor), tips for masturbation, and advice on how to f--- strangers, balanced with introspective commentary on more serious topics like addiction.

Working Girls Trixie and Katya's Guide to Professional Womanhood 'Working Girls: Trixie and Katya's Guide to Professional Womanhood' book cover. | Credit: Penguin Random House

"But when we got together for the first time to write about friendship, it was ironic, because I think I had come over with a plan to either poison you or strangle you to death, and that provided me with a jumping-off point to explore the topic," Katya previously told EW of collaborating with Trixie on the book's topics. The latter added: "Yeah, and I was just trying to get you to stop squatting in my garage. I thought we were going to write some sort of lease agreement."

In addition to their star-making turns on RuPaul's Drag Race, Trixie and Katya — currently traveling the country on their Trixie and Katya Live joint tour — have gone on to find success across multiple reaches of the entertainment industry as some of the most famous show alums in her-story. Amid running her Trixie Cosmetics makeup line, Trixie has released several folk- and rock-oriented albums, while Katya followed with her EDM-infused EP Vampire Fitness in late 2020. Together, they've hosted the popular YouTube series UNHhhh since 2016, ahead of starring in their Netflix-backed I Like to Watch web series since 2019.

Working Girls: Trixie & Katya's Guide to Professional Womanhood is now available for preorder. See EW's exclusive cover reveal above, and tune in @EW's Twitter Spaces today at 2:05 p.m. ET/11:05 a.m. PT to hear Trixie and Katya preview what fans can expect from the book. Check back on EW.com later today for a full version of the Twitter Spaces interview.

