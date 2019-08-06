EW's guide to 15 brilliant, essential Toni Morrison books

This is officially the final book of Morrison’s published during her lifetime. Released back in February, The Source of Self-Regard features essays, speeches, and various musings by the author. It’s a fitting cap to her astonishing career, as here, Morrison reflects and digs into her own work and its themes, and meditates on the legacies of Martin Luther King Jr. and James Baldwin. We’ll leave you with a fitting passage from the book: “A writer’s life and work are not a gift to mankind; they are its necessity.” —DC