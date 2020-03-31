Tomie dePaola, prolific children's author of Strega Nona and more, dies at 85

Image zoom Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Tomie dePaola, the prolific author and illustrator of children's books known for creating the kindly Italian witch Strega Nona, has died. He was 85. According to his literary agent Doug Whiteman, DePaola died Monday afternoon following a bad fall at his New Hampshire studio.

DePaola wrote or illustrated almost 300 books over the course of a 55-year career. His best-known work was Strega Nona, originally published in 1975. A folk-tale-esque story of a friendly witch in Italy, the book spawned several sequels and was a finalist for the prestigious Caldecott Medal, awarded to the "most distinguished American picture book for children" each year. DePaola also received a Newbery Honor in 2000, and was one of the few children's book creators to have received honors from both the Caldecott and Newbery Award committees.

Born in Meriden, Conn. in 1934, dePaola knew he wanted to be an artist and author from the age of 4, and credited his family with encouraging him to pursue his ambitions. He later incorporated his family in his work, setting Strega Nona in Calabria, southern Italy, because that was where his grandparents were from, and creating autobiographical books such as 1989's The Art Lesson, about a young boy who wants to be an artist.

DePaola's books have sold more than 15 million copies worldwide and been translated into more than 20 languages. In addition to his illustrations, DePaola produced artwork that has been featured in numerous galleries and museums in recent years. In 2011, he received the American Library Association's lifetime achievement award. “Tomie dePaola is masterful at creating seemingly simple stories that have surprising depth and reflect tremendous emotional honesty,” committee chair Megan Schliesman said at the time.

DePaola is survived by two sisters and many nieces and nephews.

Related content: