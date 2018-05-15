Tom Wolfe's most stylish suits

placeholder
Mary Sollosi
May 15, 2018 at 04:14 PM EDT
<p>On Monday, May 14, legendary author and journalist <a href="https://ew.com/books/2018/05/15/tom-wolfe-dead-right-stuff-author-dies-88/">Tom Wolfe died</a> in New York City at the age of 88. In addition to being a literary luminary, the&nbsp;<em>Bonfire of the Vanities</em> and&nbsp;<em>The Right Stuff</em>&nbsp;author was an icon of writerly style. Almost always appearing in a bespoke white suit &mdash; often accessorized with a printed tie, colored pocket square, and white hat &mdash; Wolfe cultivated his signature look with as much care and imagination as he crafted his vivid prose. See some of the late author&rsquo;s sharpest outfits ahead.</p>
pinterest
The writer in the white suit

On Monday, May 14, legendary author and journalist Tom Wolfe died in New York City at the age of 88. In addition to being a literary luminary, the Bonfire of the Vanities and The Right Stuff author was an icon of writerly style. Almost always appearing in a bespoke white suit — often accessorized with a printed tie, colored pocket square, and white hat — Wolfe cultivated his signature look with as much care and imagination as he crafted his vivid prose. See some of the late author’s sharpest outfits ahead.

Roger Ressmeyer/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
pinterest
In Vogue magazine in 1966
Jack Robinson/Condé Nast via Getty Images
pinterest
On the street in New York City in 1968
Sam Falk/New York Times Co./Getty Images
pinterest
At a book party in 1972
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
pinterest
In 1979
John Prieto/The Denver Post via Getty Images
pinterest
Posing for a portrait in 1984
Horst P. Horst/Conde Nast via Getty Images
pinterest
At the Dangerous Liaisons premiere at MoMA in 1988
Ron Galella/WireImage
pinterest
In his home in New York City in 1988
Ulf Andersen/Getty Images
pinterest
In New York City in 1989
Santi Visalli/Getty Images
pinterest
Attending a gala for Rolling Stone magazine in 1992
Ron Galella/WireImage
pinterest
At an auction preview at Sotheby's in 1995
Rose Hartman/Getty Images
pinterest
With Hunter S. Thompson in 1996
KMazur/WireImage
pinterest
Strolling outdoors in 2000
Deborah Feingold/Corbis via Getty Images
pinterest
In his New York City home in 2004
David Corio/Redferns
pinterest
At the Tribeca Film Festival in 2005
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
pinterest
At the Tribeca Film Festival in 2005
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
pinterest
At the New York City premiere of Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge in 2017
Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
1 of 18

Advertisement
1 of 17 Roger Ressmeyer/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The writer in the white suit

On Monday, May 14, legendary author and journalist Tom Wolfe died in New York City at the age of 88. In addition to being a literary luminary, the Bonfire of the Vanities and The Right Stuff author was an icon of writerly style. Almost always appearing in a bespoke white suit — often accessorized with a printed tie, colored pocket square, and white hat — Wolfe cultivated his signature look with as much care and imagination as he crafted his vivid prose. See some of the late author’s sharpest outfits ahead.

Advertisement
2 of 17 Jack Robinson/Condé Nast via Getty Images

In Vogue magazine in 1966

3 of 17 Sam Falk/New York Times Co./Getty Images

On the street in New York City in 1968

Advertisement
4 of 17 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

At a book party in 1972

Advertisement
5 of 17 John Prieto/The Denver Post via Getty Images

In 1979

Advertisement
6 of 17 Horst P. Horst/Conde Nast via Getty Images

Posing for a portrait in 1984

Advertisement
7 of 17 Ron Galella/WireImage

At the Dangerous Liaisons premiere at MoMA in 1988

Advertisement
8 of 17 Ulf Andersen/Getty Images

In his home in New York City in 1988

Advertisement
9 of 17 Santi Visalli/Getty Images

In New York City in 1989

Advertisement
10 of 17 Ron Galella/WireImage

Attending a gala for Rolling Stone magazine in 1992

Advertisement
11 of 17 Rose Hartman/Getty Images

At an auction preview at Sotheby's in 1995

Advertisement
12 of 17 KMazur/WireImage

With Hunter S. Thompson in 1996

Advertisement
13 of 17 Deborah Feingold/Corbis via Getty Images

Strolling outdoors in 2000

Advertisement
14 of 17 David Corio/Redferns

In his New York City home in 2004

Advertisement
15 of 17 Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

At the Tribeca Film Festival in 2005

Advertisement
16 of 17 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

At the Tribeca Film Festival in 2005

Advertisement
17 of 17 Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

At the New York City premiere of Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge in 2017

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now