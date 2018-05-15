Tom Wolfe's most stylish suits

On Monday, May 14, legendary author and journalist Tom Wolfe died in New York City at the age of 88. In addition to being a literary luminary, the Bonfire of the Vanities and The Right Stuff author was an icon of writerly style. Almost always appearing in a bespoke white suit — often accessorized with a printed tie, colored pocket square, and white hat — Wolfe cultivated his signature look with as much care and imagination as he crafted his vivid prose. See some of the late author’s sharpest outfits ahead.