Tom Wolfe's most stylish suits

The writer in the white suit
Roger Ressmeyer/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images
In Vogue magazine in 1966
Jack Robinson/Condé Nast via Getty Images
On the street in New York City in 1968
Sam Falk/New York Times Co./Getty Images
At a book party in 1972
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
In 1979
John Prieto/The Denver Post via Getty Images
Posing for a portrait in 1984
Horst P. Horst/Conde Nast via Getty Images
At the Dangerous Liaisons premiere at MoMA in 1988
Ron Galella/WireImage
In his home in New York City in 1988
Ulf Andersen/Getty Images
In New York City in 1989
Santi Visalli/Getty Images
Attending a gala for Rolling Stone magazine in 1992
Ron Galella/WireImage
At an auction preview at Sotheby's in 1995
Rose Hartman/Getty Images
With Hunter S. Thompson in 1996
KMazur/WireImage
Strolling outdoors in 2000
Deborah Feingold/Corbis via Getty Images
In his New York City home in 2004
David Corio/Redferns
At the Tribeca Film Festival in 2005
Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
At the Tribeca Film Festival in 2005
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage
At the New York City premiere of Rolling Stone: Stories from the Edge in 2017
Krista Kennell/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
1 of 18
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement