Listen to exclusive excerpt from Tina Turner's new book Happiness Becomes You

Tina Turner is bringing her wisdom to the masses. The legendary singer just released a new book, Happiness Becomes You, that uses her longstanding faith in Buddhism and more than her share of life experiences to offer up advice and inspiration about all sorts of hardships. And EW has an exclusive excerpt from the audiobook.

This version of the tome is narrated by Adrienne Warren, who recently received a Tony nomination for her work in the Broadway musical based on Turner's life, and it's for that exact reason that the singer tapped Warren to tackle the project. "It’s not every day that you find an individual you can trust to tell your life story with heart and dimension, but I found that in Adrienne Warren," Turner tells EW. "She's a powerful artist and one with whom I feel a deep connection. I'm grateful that the performer who took my story to Broadway – and was nominated for a Tony for her role in Tina – is now giving voice to my words."