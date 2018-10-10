We’ve already heaped praise on Michelle Sacks’ nasty domestic page-turner, but allow Johnston (Descent) to add a rave here. “I was immediately captivated by a certain… weirdness in tone — a subtle creepiness living somewhere between what is evident and what is not: a woman who has found the perfect life in the Swedish woods, and yet her description of that life raises the hairs on the back of your neck,” he teases. “This unsettling bit of magic is the first sign of what turns out to be a great deal of dark domestic history, full of secrets and deceptions and wounds and violence, all of it tense and spooky and beautifully written. The book is a thrilling literary fable of the woods, except there are no bread crumbs for getting home!”