There's a Colson Whitehead novel for everyone — here's your complete guide

The Premise: Set vaguely in the first half of the 20th century in a major metropolitan city, Whitehead’s witty and surreal debut envisions a world where vertical transportation is often required in the form of elevators. When one elevator mysteriously fails, an inspector is called to solve the case.

The Appeal: Structured like a detective novel, dashed with existential humor (a trademark of the author’s), and rooted in subtle, sharp social commentary.

The Hardware: Finalist for the Hemingway Foundation/PEN Award

The Reflection: “With [The] Intuitionist, I was faced with this seemingly absurd plot, and I was really broke and bitter [at the time],” Whitehead tells EW. “So that was hard, to find the time and the money.”