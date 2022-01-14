The Winter Thriller Guide: 8 books to keep you page-turning all season long

Notes on an Execution by Danya Kukafka

There's no question whodunit here: The killer is already in prison when the book begins. The story Notes aims to tell is how he got there. (It has at least something to do with the fact that he was abandoned as a little boy to foster care, though nature might beat nurture, too.) But as Danya Kukafka (Girl in Snow) writes, "There are millions of men out there who want to hurt women — people seem to think that Ansel Packer is extraordinary, because he actually did." So she turns most of her attention to the females around him: the teen mother, Lavender, who leaves him behind; Saffron Singh, the police officer who can smell his guilt from the first kill; and a girl named Hazel, whose twin fatally fails to see the deadness behind his eyes. Without a real mystery to unravel, the pace inevitably slackens, and Kukafka tends to get lost in the curlicues of her character studies. But she also takes care to give Packer's victims what they never got in life: a voice. (Jan. 25) —Leah Greenblatt