The Walking Dead comic gets surprise one-shot revival with Negan Lives #1

Robert Kirkman's zombies are, as is their wont, back from the dead. The writer announced today that he and artist Charlie Adlard are reviving the Walking Dead comic for a one-shot story titled Negan Lives #1. The pair decided to collaborate on the comic in an attempt to benefit retailers. Negan Lives #1 will be exclusively available from comic book stores on July 1.

In the comic, the villainous Negan has been spurned by a slowly rebuilding society, and lives a life of desperate isolation... or does he? Negan Lives #1 gives readers a glimpse into what has happened to the character in the time since his last appearance in The Walking Dead #174. Kirkman announced last July that he was concluding his TV franchise-inspiring horror comic. The first issue of the Walking Dead was published in 2003.

In a statement, Kirkman explained that he had been inspired to put out Negan Lives #1 by the way comic book distributor Steve Geppi and his company Diamond have shone a light on "how essential the Direct Market is to our beloved industry with their #backthecomeback campaign. While Charlie Adlard and I had laid the series to rest, this felt like something special we could do for the store owners who made our series a success to begin with. To that end, I'm happy to report that 100% of the revenue generated from this book will go to the stores selling it. The retailer community does backbreaking work to get comics into the hands of our loving fans, we should all be doing more in these trying times to show them how appreciated they are.”

Fans interested in ordering a copy of Negan Lives #1 can find the comics store closest to them on Local Comic Shop locator. Many comic book shops are fulfilling orders online and via curbside pickup.

Negan Lives #1 hits comic book shops on the same day as the Fire Power, Vol. 1: Prelude original graphic novel and the FCBD Fire Power #1 free promotional comic, both by Kirkman and co-creator/artist Chris Samnee.

See the cover of Negan Lives #1 above.