Surprise, The Sandman fans! Audible just released Act III of their audiobook adaptation
Are you ready for more of The Sandman? Alas, a second season has not yet been confirmed for the popular Netflix adaptation of Neil Gaiman's iconic comic series (though showrunner Allan Heinberg is already making plans). But longtime fans of this franchise know that there's another ongoing adaptation. Yes, Audible has now released the third installment of their Sandman audiobook adaptation.
James McAvoy returns in the lead role of Dream/Morpheus, alongside Kat Dennings as Death, Miriam Margolyes as Despair, Justin Vivian Bond as Desire, Jeffrey Wright as Destiny, and Kristen Schaal as Delirium. That's six of seven when it comes to the Endless family. But since Act III of The Sandman adapts the storylines Brief Lives and Worlds' End, the seventh member will finally show up in this installment. David Harewood will voice Destruction.
Other new additions to the voice cast include Wil Wheaton as Brant Tucker (a traveler who ends up at a very strange inn full of people with stories to tell in the Worlds' End storyline) and Riverdale star K.J. Apa as Prez (the youngest man ever to become President of the United States, and the protagonist of one of the stories Tucker hears in the Worlds' End inn).
So while you wait and hope for that Netflix season 2 announcement, you can now listen to Act III of The Sandman audiobook via Audible.
And don't forget to catch up on Act II if you missed it last year — there's a short EW cameo!
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
Comments