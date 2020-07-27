The Prophets sweepstakes official rules: Win the new book by Robert Jones Jr.

OFFICIAL RULES

Void outside the 48 contiguous United States, District of Columbia and where prohibited. Do not proceed to enter if you are not at least 18 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within, one of the 48 contiguous United States, or the District of Columbia, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, at the time of entry. By participating, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this Sweepstakes.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

SWEEPSTAKES PERIOD: The EW ‘The Prophets’ Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) begins at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (“E.T.”) on 7/27/20 and ends at 7:59 a.m. ET on 7/30/20 (“Sweepstakes Period”).

PLEASE NOTE: Beginning Entry time above may vary depending on the time of tweet referencing the Sweepstakes.

SPONSOR: Meredith Corporation, 1716 Locust St., Des Moines, Iowa (“Sponsor”).

HOW TO ENTER: During the Sweepstakes Period, you must enter on Twitter. Using your web browser or web-enabled mobile device, launch the Twitter application and navigate to the @EW Twitter page. On or about the time indicated above, @EW will tweet a comment related to the book ‘The Prophets’ by Robert Jones. To enter, you must be a follower of @EW, tweet a reply telling EW why you’re excited about the book, including the hashtag #EWProphetsSweepstakes in your tweet to receive one (1) entry into the Sweepstakes. To enter on a mobile device, you must have a wireless service plan for your web-enabled mobile device with your wireless service provider and a device that supports the Twitter application to enter this Sweepstakes. Data rates may apply. See your wireless service provider for pricing plan details and capabilities.

All entries must be submitted by 7:59 a.m. ET on 7/30/20 to be eligible. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices, or by any means which subvert the entry process will be void. A Twitter account is required to enter this Sweepstakes and is available for free at www.twitter.com or by downloading the Twitter app to a web-enabled mobile device.

By submitting your entry, you agree that your entry conforms to these Official Rules and that Sponsor, in its sole discretion, may disqualify your entry for any reason, including if it determines, in its sole discretion, that your entry fails to conform to these Official Rules in any way or otherwise contains unacceptable content as determined by Sponsor, in its sole discretion.

This SWEEPSTAKES is IN NO WAY sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Twitter. You are providing your information TO Sponsor and not to Twitter. THE INFORMATION YOU PROVIDE WILL BE USED TO ADMINISTER THE SWEEPSTAKES.

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person using one (1) Twitter account per Entry Period. Entries received from any person, email address, or Twitter account in excess of the stated limitation will be void. You may only use one (1) Twitter account to enter this Sweepstakes.

ELIGIBILITY: This Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the 48 contiguous United States and the District of Columbia, excluding Alaska and Hawaii, 18 years of age or older. Employees of Sponsor and any other organizations affiliated with the Sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and their immediate family members (regardless of where they reside) or household members, whether or not related, are not eligible to enter or win. “Immediate family members” shall mean spouses, parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, and their respective spouses. “Household members” shall mean people who share the same residence at least three months a year.

WINNER SELECTION/DRAWING: Approximately one (1) business day following the conclusion of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from all eligible entries, respectively, and select five (5) potential winners. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

WINNER NOTIFICATION: Potential winners will be notified via Twitter direct message. Potential winners must then follow the instructions provided by the Sponsor to contact the Sponsor with his/her full name and requested contact information within one (1) day of date of notification. Potential winners may be required to complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity within ten (10) days of date of issuance or an alternate winner may be selected for the applicable prize in a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries for the applicable drawing. If such documents are not returned within the specified time period, prize or prize notification is returned as undeliverable, Sponsor is unable to contact potential winner or a potential winner is not in compliance with these Official Rules, prize will be forfeited and, at Sponsor’s discretion, an alternate winner may be selected for the applicable prize. If after 5 alternate winners have been selected and notified with either no response from the potential winner or they are not eligible, the remaining unclaimed prizes for that Entry Period will remain unawarded.

PRIZES (5): Five (5) winners will receive a copy of the book ‘The Prophets’ by Robert Jones (ARV of book, $27.00)

Winner may not substitute, assign or transfer prize, but Sponsor reserves the right, at its sole discretion, to substitute prize (or portion thereof) with one of comparable or greater value. Winner is responsible for all applicable federal, state and local taxes, if any, as well as any other costs and expenses associated with prize acceptance and use not specified herein as being provided. All prize details are at Sponsor’s sole discretion.

Total ARV of all prizes: $135.00

PRIVACY: You must be a follower of @EW on Twitter in order to enter the Sweepstakes. When you enter the Sweepstakes, we may collect personally identifying information about you, including your name, email address or usernames. Your information will not be sold or rented to third parties. Entrants must fully complete and submit all non-optional data requested on any applicable entry form or entry instructions to be eligible. Incomplete entries are void. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor’s privacy policy at www.meredith.com/privacy.html. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

ARBITRATION: Except where prohibited by law, as a condition of participating in this Sweepstakes, entrant agrees that: (1) any and all disputes, claims, and causes of action arising out of or connected with this Sweepstakes, or the prizes (or any portion thereof) awarded, shall be resolved individually, without resort to any form of class action; and exclusively by final and binding arbitration under the rules of the American Arbitration Association and held at a AAA regional office in New York, NY; (2) the Federal Arbitration Act shall govern the interpretation, enforcement and all proceedings at such arbitration; and (3) judgment upon such arbitration award may be entered in any court having jurisdiction. Under no circumstances will entrant be permitted to obtain awards for, and entrant hereby waives all rights to claim punitive, incidental or consequential damages including attorney’s fees or any other damages, other than for entrant’s actual out-of-pocket expenses (i.e., costs associated with participating in this Sweepstakes), and entrant further waives all rights to have damages multiplied or increased.

RELEASES: By participating in this Sweepstakes, entrants agree to release Sponsor, Twitter, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, advertising and promotion agencies, and prize suppliers, and each of their respective officers, directors, agents, representatives and employees, as well as each of their respective successors, representatives and assigns (collectively, the “Released Parties”) from any and all actions, claims, injury, loss or damage arising in any manner, in whole or in part, directly or indirectly, from participation in this Sweepstakes and/or acceptance or use of the prize (or any portion thereof).

MISCELLANEOUS: Released Parties are not responsible for lost, late, incomplete, damaged, inaccurate, stolen, undelivered, garbled or misdirected entries, tweets, questions, or hashtags; or for lost, interrupted or unavailable network, server, Internet Service Provider (ISP), website, or other connections, availability or accessibility or miscommunications or failed computer, satellite, telephone or cable transmissions, lines, or technical failure or jumbled, scrambled, delayed or misdirected transmissions or computer hardware or software malfunctions, failures or difficulties, or other errors or difficulties of any kind whether human, mechanical, electronic, computer, network, typographical, printing or otherwise relating to or in connection with the Sweepstakes, including, without limitation, errors or difficulties which may occur in connection with the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, tweets, questions or hashtags, the announcement of the prizes, or in any Sweepstakes-related materials. Released Parties are also not responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by site users, tampering, hacking or by any equipment or programming associated with or utilized in the Sweepstakes. Released Parties are not responsible for injury or damage to entrants’ or to any other person’s computer related to or resulting from participating in this Sweepstakes or downloading materials from or use of the website. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this Sweepstakes if the Sweepstakes is compromised by virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes which, in the sole discretion of the Sponsor, corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, proper play or integrity of the Sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation or termination, Sponsor reserves the right to select the potential winner in a random drawing from among all eligible, non-suspect entries received and combined prior to date of cancellation or termination. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the e-mail account associated with the entry and he/she must comply with these Official Rules. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned the e-mail address by the Internet Service Provider (ISP), on-line service provider, or other organization responsible for assigning email addresses. CAUTION: ANY ATTEMPT TO DELIBERATELY DAMAGE THE WEBSITE OR UNDERMINE THE LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THIS SWEEPSTAKES IS A VIOLATION OF CRIMINAL AND CIVIL LAWS, AND SHOULD SUCH AN ATTEMPT BE MADE, SPONSOR WILL DISQUALIFY ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL AND RESERVES THE RIGHT TO SEEK DAMAGES (INCLUDING ATTORNEYS’ FEES) AND OTHER REMEDIES FROM ANY SUCH INDIVIDUAL TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY LAW.

Except where prohibited by law, entry constitutes permission to use each entrant's name, hometown (city and state), voice, biographical information, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this Sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the Sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner’s list, if applicable. Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable U. S. federal, state and local laws and regulations.