Get a first look at The Man Who Fell to Earth graphic novel

Adaptation of David Bowie-starring science fiction movie to be published this Fall.

EW can exclusively announce that Titan Comics will publish this fall a graphic novel adaptation of the David Bowie-starring science fiction film The Man Who Fell to Earth. The book will be written by Dan Watters (Cowboy Bebop) with art by Dev Pramanik (Dune: House Atreides).

In director Nicolas Roeg's 1976 film, Bowie plays an extra-terrestrial called Thomas Jerome Newton who lands on Earth in search of water to save his dying home planet. Using his advanced scientific knowledge, Thomas becomes incredibly rich thanks to dozens of inventions his company releases. He uses his wealth to search for a way to transport water back to his home planet, but as his wealth and his fame grows, Thomas becomes a target of interest to the U.S. Government who begin to investigate him. The movie was written by Paul Mayersberg, from a novel by Walter Tevis, and costarred Candy Clark, Buck Henry, and Rip Torn.

"The Man Who Fell to Earth is a masterpiece of a film with an awful lot to say; about men, about the Earth, and lots of things in between," said Watters in a statement. "There are ideas in the film, about climate crises and corporate greed, that are more relevant now than they were when Nicolas Roeg set out to make it. And now here we are. I think it's high time to look at the world through Thomas Newton's mismatched eyes all over again. Perhaps he'll see something we've been missing."

The Man Who Fell to Earth graphic novel (126pp, hardcover $29.99) is fully authorized by StudioCanal and set for release in comic shops, bookstores, and digital devices in Fall 2022. It is currently available to pre-order.

Exclusively see the cover of The Man Who Fell to Earth above and pages from the graphic novel below.

