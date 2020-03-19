Image zoom Tor Books

Would you make a deal with the devil?

The heroine at the heart of best-selling fantasy author V.E. Schwab's next novel wrestles with this choice, and then must suffer the consequences of her decision for centuries. Coming Oct. 6, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue follows its titular heroine from France in 1714 where she makes a Faustian bargain to live forever, in exchange for being cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets.

Her life then spans across centuries and continents, as Addie LaRue struggles to determine just how far she'll go to leave her mark on the world. But after almost 300 years, everything changes when she stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore and he remembers her name.

EW can exclusively debut the cover for the October release, as well as an excerpt from the novel, which can be read below.

Schwab is a No. 1 New York Times, USA Today, and Indie bestselling author of more than a dozen books, including Vicious and the Shades of Magic series, but The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue has been a story that's been percolating with her for years. It combines her gift for the supernatural with a new, lush romanticism, tracing the romance between Addie, the Devil, and the strange new man who turns her life upside down.

The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue hits shelves Oct. 6 and is available for pre-order now.

Excerpt from The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue by V.E. Schwab

Villon-sur-Sarthe, France

July 29, 1714

A girl is running for her life.

The summer air burns at her back, but there are no torches, no angry mobs, only the distant lanterns of the wedding party, the reddish glow of the sun as it breaks against the horizon, cracks and spills across the hills, and the girl runs, skirts tangling in the grass as she surges toward the woods, trying to beat the dying light.

Voices carry on the wind, calling her name.

Adeline? Adeline? Adeline!

Her shadow stretches out ahead—too long, its edges already blurring—and small white flowers tumble from her hair, littering the ground like stars. A constellation left in her wake, almost like the one across her cheeks.

Seven freckles. One for every love she’d have, that’s what Estele had said, when the girl was still young.

One for every life she’d lead.

One for every god watching over her.

Now, they mock her, those seven marks. Promises. Lies. She’s had no loves, she’s lived no lives, she’s met no gods, and now she is out of time.

But the girl doesn’t slow, doesn’t look back; she doesn’t want to see the life that stands there, waiting. Static as a drawing. Solid as a tomb.

Instead, she runs.

Excerpted from The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, by V.E. Schwab. To be published by Tor Books Copyright © 2020.

