The best comics to read in March: Stories of monsters and swords

Chris Samnee & Laura Samnee (writers), Chris Samnee (artist)

It may seem like an odd comparison, but in both its post-apocalyptic setting and the way it unleashes the creativity of a talented writer-artist, the new ongoing series Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters is reminiscent of last year’s Wonder Woman: Dead Earth. Granted, Daniel Warren Johnson’s take on the Amazon superheroine was as violent and intense as a heavy metal album cover, while Chris Samnee’s new series is consciously all-ages, but the biggest similarity is the joy of seeing a talented and prolific artist step up to the challenge of telling their own story.

The basic premise of Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters is a near-future world where giant monsters now roam the Earth and humans live in scattered communities surviving off meager food supplies. The titular girl disappeared into the wilderness a year before, and now her older sister Rainbow is looking for her. That’s about all the plot you get in issue 1. The rest will come later, but for now what’s astounding is the colorful visions of this dangerous and fantastical world and the incredible visual juxtaposition of that small, energetic girl in a world of giant beasts.

Jonna and the Unpossible Monsters #1 is available now.