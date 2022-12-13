The best comic books of 2022

The Nice House on the Lake (DC Black Label)

James Tynion IV (writer), Alvaro Martinez Bueno (artist), Jordie Bellaire (colorist)

Sometimes it takes a while for real-life events to seep into pop culture, but The Nice House on the Lake is the single best comic about what it was like to live through the first years of the COVID-19 pandemic. It's not a one-to-one comparison; Eisner-winning writer James Tynion IV (The Department of Truth, The Sandman Universe: Nightmare Country) is way too smart for that. But this story about a group of people getting invited to the titular lakehouse by their mutual friend, only to eventually find out that an apocalypse is raging in the world outside while they enjoy grilled food and fun movies, perfectly evokes the surreal experience of the year 2020 and everything that's happened since. Alvaro Martinez Bueno has worked with Tynion before (they created great superhero action on Justice League Dark) but he upped his art to a new level on The Nice House at the Lake, using shadows and textures to get you invested in each character as they try to unravel the exciting, horrific mystery that their host has created for them.