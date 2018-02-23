Every book published by members of The Bachelor franchise
Wine, roses, and book proposals...
Can I steal you for a sec?
In between their drama-riddled, extravagantly planned quests for love, many of the most notable contestants on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette (not to mention funkier spin-offs such as Bachelor in Paradise or Bachelor Winter Games) have added the title "author" to their lower-third chyron. We've gathered all of their memoirs, cookbooks, novels, and self-help guides here, but unfortunately, we don't have any roses. (And if you're still craving more, you can order the juicy behind-the-scenes book, Bachelor Nation, here.)
For the Right Reasons: America's Favorite Bachelor on Faith, Love, Marriage and Why Nice Guys Finish First by Sean Lowe
Known affectionately as the "Virgin Bachelor," Sean Lowe is happily married to his pick Catherine Giudici, but that doesn’t mean his experience on the reality show was all smooth sailing. In this book, he describes the challenging landscape he had to navigate as a man of faith in an often-superficial world and demonstrates why he believes goodness will always win. —Luria Freeman
Get a hard copy here or for Kindle here.
Happily Ever After: The Life-Changing Power of a Grateful Heart by Trista Sutter
As the first Bachelorette, Trista Rehn set the bar high. She chose Ryan Sutter from a swarm of suitors, and their fairy-tale wedding was broadcast across the country. Now a Sutter and raising two children, she's sharing how she achieves happiness every day and in every aspect of her life. —LF
Get a hard copy here or for Kindle here.
The Perfect Letter by Chris Harrison
Although this is a work of fiction, the beloved Bachelor host pulls from his years of experience witnessing love spark and fade in the franchise to inspire this novel about taking risks in love — and the potential consequences of such vulnerability. —LF
Get it here.
You're Not That Great (But Neither Is Anyone Else) by Elan Gale
Longtime producer of The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, and other Bachelor franchise faves, Elan Gale asserts: "Positive thinking is for a--holes. Negative thinking is for winners." He’s encouraging readers to quit positive affirmations and use the negative energy of the world to their advantage. —LF
Get it here.
Better Single Than Sorry: A No-Regrets Guide to Loving Yourself and Never Settling by Jen Schefft
Jen Schefft refused to settle for less than she deserved — even if that meant disappointing millions of television viewers. Although she initially accepted Bachelor Andrew Firestone's proposal, the two split six months later, leaving her free to lead season 3 of The Bachelorette. However, that proved to be a dead end as well when she became the first and only bachelorette to reject marriage proposals from both of her final two suitors. The backlash she received for her decisions inspired this guide to loving yourself while navigating a relationship-obsessed world.
Note: It appears that Schefft's self-love attracted the love she'd been searching for. The year after this book's release, she married Joe Waterman. They're raising two daughters in Ohio. —LF
Get it here.
My Reality by Melissa Rycroft
After getting engaged to Jason Mesnick on national television, and shortly after being dumped for another woman on national television, Melissa Rycroft has bounced back from heartbreak with grace. In this memoir-of-sorts, Rycroft uses the experiences in her personal life — her battle with depression, the loss and rediscovery of her first love, and more — to offer advice and "survival tips" to women. —LF
Get it here.
Diamonds and Hearts — A Poetic Memoir by Chris Siegfried and Desiree Hartsock
Shortly after the end of season 9 of The Bachelorette, "winner" Chris Siegfried, with the help of his new fiancée Desiree Hartsock, penned a book of personal poetry that details his time as a professional baseball player and his experience pursuing love on national television. Years later, the couple is still living happily ever after and have added two kids to their family. —LF
Get it here.
I Didn't Come Here To Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain by Courtney Robertson
Labeled a villain for her ruthless pursuit of Ben Flajnik — which ultimately won her an engagement — on season 16 of The Bachelor, Courtney Robertson has laid her love life bare, detailing ventures of the heart before, during, and after her time in the mansion. —LF
Get it here.
I Said Yes: My Story of Heartbreak, Redemption, and True Love by Emily Maynard Johnson
After trying and failing to find lasting love on national television, first with Brad Womack on The Bachelor and later with Jef Holm on The Bachelorette, Emily Maynard realized that in chasing the affections of men, she had neglected her relationship with God. Now a married woman, she reflects on the fulfillment she found in her service to God and how that led her to the love she’d been searching for. —LF
Get a hard copy here or for Kindle here.
The Date Night Cookbook: 25 Easy-to-Cook Menus for The Busy Couple by Meredith Phillips
Meredith Phillips (of Bob Guiney's season of The Bachelor and season 4 of The Bachelorette) is encouraging others to find love over the table with these 25 three-course menus that promise simple-yet-elegant dining. —LF
Get it here.
The Lean Belly Prescription: The Fast and Foolproof Diet & Weight-loss Plan from America's Top Urgent-Care Doctor by Travis Stork M.D.
Former Bachelor contestant Travis Stork went on to cohost CBS’ The Doctors and penned this self-help book to inform readers of methods for eliminating belly fat. —LF
Get it here.
Final Rose by Shawntel Newton
After a missed love connection with Brad Womack, Newton went on to write a memoir, which describes her Chico, California, upbringing, the death of her father, her career as a funeral director, and what it was like to be one of 30 women vying for one man’s heart. —LF
Get it here.
The Princess of Nowhere by Prince Lorenzo Borghese
In this work of historical fiction about his ancestor, Princess Pauline Bonaparte Borghese, the former Bachelor contestant — and descendant of the brother-in-law of Napoleon Bonaparte — embellishes upon the adventure, passion, and betrayal her life held. —LF
Get it here.
Chocolate Socks by Holly Durst
One-time Bachelor contestant Holly Durst — now Holly Julian after marrying Dr. Blake Julian, whom she met on Bachelor Pad — spends her time bringing joy to children, fulfilling speaking engagements at elementary schools and dressing up as various princesses for children’s parties. Chocolate Socks is her first children’s book. —LF
Get it here.
What a Difference a Year Makes: How Life's Unexpected Setbacks Can Lead to Unexpected Joy by Bob Guiney
Between being rejected by Trista Sutter on the inaugural season of The Bachelorette and being selected as the lead of The Bachelor season 4, Bob Guiney took the time to put his hardships on paper. Divorce, depression, and the strength of his family all contributed his journey. —LF
Get it here.
The Man Code: A Woman's Guide to Cracking the Tough Guy by David Good
Winner of Bachelor Pad season 2 and a self-proclaimed “tough guy” expert, David Good is offering women advice on how to crack open the hearts of "hardened men [who’ve] taken the dirt road in life.” —LF
Get it here.
Nobody's Perfect: What to Do When You've Fallen For a Jerk but You Want to Make It Work by Helene Eksterowicz and Gwen Gioia
Bachelor franchise shows may aim to inspire lasting love, but non-romantic relationships are much more common. Take Helene Eksterowicz and Gwen Gioia: two former Bachelor contestants who developed a friendship that led to the publication of a co-authored guide for women who’ve given their hearts to less-than-perfect men. —LF
Get it here.
Don't Be That Girl: A Guide to Finding the Confident, Rational Girl Within by Travis Stork M.D.
Dr. Stork uses his personal dating experiences and professional psychological expertise to advise women on how to not self-sabotage their love lives. —LF
Get it here.
The Lose Your Belly Diet by Travis Stork M.D.
Getting in the best shape possible is a major concern for Bachelor franchise hopefuls before pursuing their potential lovers. Dr. Travis Stork is offering advice on how to get a gut that feels as good on the inside as it looks on the outside. —LF
Get it here.
It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak into Happily Ever After by Andi Dorfman
What self-respecting Bachelor fanatic hasn’t heard of fan-favorite Andi Dorfman’s tell-all book? She dishes about her engagement to Joshua Murray, their very public break-up, and the messy aftermath. Dip into this read for insights and advice about unhealthy relationships and how to move on. —LF
Get it here.
Single State of Mind by Andi Dorfman
The former Bachelorette returns for more tales of single life, and spends the opening chapters offering a very detailed look at her search for an apartment in New York City. Of more interest to Bachelor fans, perhaps: Dorfman reflects on the Bachelor in Paradise season 3 drama, which involved her ex (Josh Murray) getting engaged and her other ex (Nick Viall) talking extensively about her first book, It’s Not Okay. —Kristen Baldwin
Get it here.
Now Accepting Roses: Finding Myself While Searching for the One and Other Lessons I Learned from 'The Bachelor' by Amanda Stanton
Speaking of Bachelor in Paradise season 3, Stanton was the poor soul who got engaged to Andi Dorfman’s ex, Josh Murray, on the beach in Mexico. Now Accepting Roses details their short-lived and volatile relationship, which Stanton says was plagued by Murray’s "extreme control issues" and explosive anger. (Choice quote: "He even went as far as calling me an awful word. Let’s just say it rhymes with 'runt.'") —KB
Get it here.
The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV by Colton Underwood
In his upcoming memoir, the former Bachelor (and exceptional fence-jumper) shares his life story, from "goofy, socially awkward overweight adolescent" to "world’s most famous virgin." —KB
Get it here.
Alone in Plain Sight: Searching for Connection by Ben Higgins
The former Bachelor who famously said “I love you” to both of his final two women now wants to offer fans a guide to “living a life that truly matters.” In this combination self-help book and testimonial, Higgins promises to “deconstruct the fairy-tale view of love that culture advertises” and help readers draw closer to “the God who seeks connection.” Pre-order for a discount on a Cameo from Ben himself! (Seriously, that’s not a joke.) —KB
Get it here.