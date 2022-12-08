The 10 best romance novels of 2022

In a New York Minute by Kate Spencer

We might not have Nora Ephron with us any more, but we do have Kate Spencer. Her debut novel is an ode to the serendipity of New York City and the beauty of the quieter moments that dot a burgeoning romance. In the midst of a horrendous day, Franny Doyle encounters buttoned-up Hayes Montgomery III on the subway — and is mortified to find herself go viral with the hashtag #SubwayQTs as the internet manufactures a connection between them that couldn't be further from the truth. But as the wounded Franny and Hayes spend more time together, they discover their diametrically exposed exteriors might be obscuring their perfectly aligned vulnerabilities. Spencer understands that the most romantic aspects of our real lives aren't grand gestures (though they're great too), but instead lie in the accumulation of a quiet comfort with your partner. Love doesn't strike like lightning, it creeps up on you like rain as it moves from showers to an outright storm. Spencer spins stories with the urge to make readers stop and savor the experience — and there's undeniable comfort in her gift for gentle prose.