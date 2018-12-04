The 10 best books of 2018

It’s summer on the Lower East Side in 1969 when the four Gold siblings, bored and sweaty, pay a visit to a local Romany fortune-teller. One by one, she calls them in and offers up a secret: the day and date of their deaths. What each one will choose to do with that information — or not — forms the cinematic core of The Immortalists, a sweeping family saga touched by the spooky, fateful brushstroke of magical realism. Rigid, science-minded Varya; free-spirited Simon; quietly dutiful Daniel; and aspiring magician Klara, with her fragile psyche and clever sleights of hand — they could hardly be more different. But Benjamin brings every one of them vividly to life in discrete sections that read like their own novellas, even as she smartly holds off on definitively answering the one question her mortal readers most want to know. —Leah Greenblatt