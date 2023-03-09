More than two decades into a career they began precociously as teenagers, the Canadian indie-pop duo Tegan and Sara went back to school — High School, their shared 2019 memoir that last fall became a criminally underappreciated series on Freevee.

Now the Calgary-born sisters are reaching back to what most consider the nadir of adolescence in Junior High, their new graphic novel (out May 30). Tweendom may be nobody's favorite era, but it's also undeniably formative — a time when swirling questions of identity and purpose and who you want to be as a person start to solidify in real and surprising ways. As young queer girls navigating those rocky shoals and simultaneously beginning to find their voices through music, who better to speak to that moment?

Tegan and Sara Tegan and Sara | Credit: Mom+Pop

"In this excerpt, you see us reunited in gym class after spending their first day of junior high without each other," the pair, now 42, tells EW. "After a group of curious students makes the connection that we're twins, a new friend chemistry blooms between almost all of us. The awkward social transition from kid to teenager is captured in this endearing moment of oversharing our personal history with total strangers."

"Turning their script into comics was one of the most fun experiences I've had as a cartoonist," says Eisner award-winning illustrator Tillie Walden. "I got to excavate their minds and experiences and do everything I could to bring out the hilarity and emotion of their words. I couldn't be prouder of Junior High!"

Tegan and Sara: Junior High Credit: Farrar, Straus and Giroux

