Taylor Jenkins Reid announces she's taking us to the '80s with new novel Malibu Rising

Taylor Jenkins Reid has taken us through the glittering Hollywood studio system of the '40s and '50s, and she's sent us on quite the trip through a drug-fueled haze of 1970s rock'n'roll. But now, she's taking us into the lives of the rich and famous in the "Me-First" Decade.

On Tuesday, Reid announced her next novel, Malibu Rising, will take place on a sultry August night in Malibu, Calif. in 1983. The novel is set to debut May 21, 2021.

Malibu Rising follows the four famous Riva siblings on the life-changing night they throw an epic party to celebrate the end of summer. Everyone loves the famous Rivas: Nina, a surfer and supermodel; brothers Jay and Hud, one a championship surfer, the other a feted photographer; and then there's their beloved baby sister, Kit. As the offspring of famous singer Mick Riva, the siblings invite fascination the world over.

Eagle-eyed fans of Reid's writing will remember Mick Riva from her hit novel The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo. He's Evelyn's gullible husband number three. Riva also made a brief appearance in Reid's last novel Daisy Jones and the Six at one of Daisy's wild parties, suggesting an interconnectedness to her storytelling.

Malibu Rising follows a tempestuous and fateful night in the Riva sibling's life. Nina, who never wanted to be the center of attention, is not looking forward to the party, having just been publicly abandoned by her pro tennis player husband. Hud is also nervous for the shindig, dreading his need to confess something to the brother he's been inseparable from since birth. Meanwhile, Jay is looking forward to since the girl he can't stop thinking about promised she'd attend. And Kit is nursing some of her own secrets, including a guest she invited without consulting anyone.

"By midnight the party will be completely out of control. By morning, the Riva mansion will have gone up in flames. But before that first spark in the early hours before dawn, the alcohol will flow, the music will play, and the loves and secrets that shaped this family’s generations will all come bubbling to the surface," reads the book's description. "Malibu Rising is a story about one unforgettable night in the life of a family: the night they each have to choose what they will keep from the people who made them . . . and what they will leave behind."

Reid's books have been best-sellers, and both The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo and Daisy Jones and the Six are being adapted for television.

Malibu Rising is her seventh novel.