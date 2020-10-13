Get a first look at Tahereh Mafi's new YA novel, An Emotion of Great Delight

Tahereh Mafi's highly anticipated next novel is almost here, and EW has all the details. The author of the best-selling Shatter Me series and National Book Award-longlisted A Very Large Expanse of Sea will release An Emotion of Great Delight on June 1, 2021. The novel is an own-voices story about a Muslim teen's struggle in the wake of the Sept. 11 attacks. Shadi, along with her friends and the members of her Muslim community, are subjected to discrimination and other cruelties, while she struggles with tragedy within her own family.

See the book's cover and an excerpt from the first chapter below.

Excerpt from An Emotion of Great Delight, by Tahereh Mafi

December 2003

The sunlight was heavy today, fingers of heat forming sweaty hands that braced my face, dared me to flinch. I was stone, still as I stared up into the eye of an unblinking sun, hoping to be blinded. I loved it, loved the blistering heat, loved the way it seared my lips.

It felt good to be touched.

It was a perfect summer day out of place in the fall, the stagnant heat disturbed only by a brief, fragrant breeze I couldn't source. A dog barked; I pitied it. Airplanes droned overhead, and I envied them. Cars rushed by and I heard only their engines, filthy metal bodies leaving their excrement behind and yet—

Deep, I took a deep breath and held it, the smell of diesel in my lungs, on my tongue. It tasted like memory, of movement. Of a promise to go somewhere, I released the breath, anywhere.

I, I was going nowhere.

There was nothing to smile about and still I smiled, the tremble in my lips an almost certain indication of oncoming hysteria. I was comfortably blind now, the sun having burned so deeply into my retinas that I saw little more than glowing orbs, shimmering darkness. I laid backward on dusty asphalt, so hot it stuck to my skin.

I pictured my father again.

His gleaming head, two tufts of dark hair perched atop his ears like poorly placed headphones. His reassuring smile that everything would be fine. The dizzying glare of fluorescent lights.

My father was nearly dead again, but all I could think about was how if he died I didn't know how long I'd have to spend pretending to be sad about it. Or worse, so much worse: how if he died I might not have to pretend to be sad about it. I swallowed back a sudden, unwelcome knot of emotion in my throat. I felt the telltale burn of tears and squeezed my eyes shut, willing myself to get up. Stand up.

Walk.

When I opened my eyes again a ten thousand foot tall police officer was looming over me. Babble on his walkie-talkie. Heavy boots, a metallic swish of something as he adjusted his weight.

I blinked and backed up, crab-like, and evolved from legless snake to upright human, startled and confused.

"This yours?" he said, holding up a dingy, pale blue backpack.

"Yes," I said, reaching for it. "Yeah."

He dropped the bag as I touched it, and the weight of it nearly toppled me forward. I'd ditched the bloated carcass for a reason. Among other things, it contained four massive textbooks, three binders, three notebooks, and two worn paperbacks I still had to read for English. The after-school pickup was near a patch of grass I too-optimistically frequented, too often hoping someone in my family would remember I existed and spare me the walk home. Today, no such luck. I'd abandoned the bag and the grass for the empty parking lot.

Static on the walkie-talkie. More voices, garbled.

I looked up.

Up, up a cloven chin and thin lips, nose and sparse lashes, flashes of bright blue eyes. The officer wore a hat. I could not see his hair.

"Got a call," he said, still peering at me. "You go to school here?" A crow swooped low and cawed, minding my business.

"Yeah," I said. My heart had begun to race. "Yes."

He tilted his head at me. "What were you doing on the ground?"

"What?"

"Were you praying or something?"

My racing heart began to slow. Sink. I was not devoid of a brain, two eyes, the ability to read the news, a room, this man stripping my face for parts. I knew anger, but fear and I were better acquainted.

"No," I said quietly. "I was just lying in the sun."

The officer didn't seem to buy this. His eyes traveled over my face again, at the scarf I wore around my head. "Aren't you hot in that thing?"

"Right now, yes."

He almost smiled. Instead he turned away, scanned the empty parking lot. "Where are your parents?"

"I don't know."

A single eyebrow went up.

"They forget about me," I said.

Both eyebrows. "They forget about you?"

"I always hope someone will show up," I explained. "If not, I walk home."

The officer looked at me for a long time. Finally, he sighed.

"All right." He backhanded the sky. "All right, get going. But don't do this again," he said sharply. "This is public property. Do your prayers at home."

I was shaking my head. "I wasn't—" I tried to say. I wasn't, I wanted to scream. I wasn't.

But he was already walking away.