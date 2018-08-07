Here are this summer's 11 hottest thrillers

These addictive page-turners are perfect for August's dog days

David Canfield
August 07, 2018 at 03:40 PM EDT
<p>Summer reading wouldn&#8217;t be complete without a few unnervingly suspenseful page-turners. As we head into the thick of August&#8217;s dog days, we&#8217;ve rounded up our favorite thrillers of the season&nbsp;&mdash; all of which are worth catching up on.&nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
<p>Think Donna Tartt&rsquo;s <em>The Secret History</em> meets Curtis Sittenfeld&rsquo;s <em>Prep</em> meets Gillian Flynn&rsquo;s <em>Gone Girl</em>. A new student at a prestigious East Coast school deals with the fallout from dalliances with a secret society and the long-ago disappearance of her mother. <a href="http://go.redirectingat.com/?id=58287X1516327&amp;xs=1&amp;isjs=1&amp;url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.amazon.com%2FAll-These-Beautiful-Strangers-Novel%2Fdp%2F0062796704%2Fref%3Dsr_1_1%3Fs%3Dbooks%26ie%3DUTF8%26qid%3D1530570031%26sr%3D1-1%26keywords%3Dall%2Bthese%2Bbeautiful%2Bstrangers&amp;xguid=d5b5947f7d8368bb23ea0d2b635d14ec&amp;xuuid=fba4e6724ba7d75ca8e49992ed6aa9eb&amp;xsessid=&amp;xcreo=0&amp;xed=0&amp;sref=http%3A%2F%2Few.com%2Fbooks%2Fjuly-2018-books%2F%23all-these-beautiful-strangers-by-elizabeth-klehfoth&amp;pref=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&amp;xtz=420&amp;jv=13.6.5&amp;bv=2.5.1">Buy it here</a>.</p>
<p>Sure, it&#8217;s a little unconventional to throw a nonfiction book onto a list of thrillers, but trust us &nbsp;<em>Bad Blood&nbsp;</em>is as gripping as it gets. Carreyrou&#8217;s account of Silicon Valley startup Theranos&#8217; collapse and Elizabeth Holmes&#8217; grand corporate deceit will keep you up at night, in part because it&#8217;s all too real. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bad-Blood-Secrets-Silicon-Startup/dp/152473165X/ref=sr_1_1_atc_badge_A2N1U4I2KOS032_twi_har_3?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1533668272&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=bad+blood">Buy it here</a>.</p>
<p>Already optioned for adaptation by veteran TV writer Sherry Marsh (<em>Pose</em>,&nbsp;<em>Vikings</em>),&nbsp;<em>The Banker&#8217;s Wife</em> is a feminist tale set in the world of high finance, where one woman has the choice to bring down some of the world&#8217;s most powerful men. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bankers-Wife-Cristina-Alger/dp/0735218455/ref=sr_1_1_atc_badge_A2N1U4I2KOS032_twi_har_3?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1533668358&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=the+banker%27s+wife">Buy it here</a>.</p>
<p>Berry&#8217;s debut, the delicious murder mystery <em>Under the Harrow</em>, won her the Edgar Award for Best First Novel. Now she&#8217;s back with another page-turner, this time unfurling a saga that begins with the image of a woman dashing into a pub, desperately seeking help &mdash; and covered in blood. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Double-Life-Flynn-Berry/dp/0525631984">Buy it here</a>.</p>
<p>&#8220;Two truths and a lie&#8221; goes the pitch for this sophomore effort from Sager. A&nbsp;<em>New York Times&nbsp;</em>best-seller,&nbsp;<em>The Last Time I Lied&nbsp;</em>follows an artist named Emma as she returns to her childhood summer camp, where the ghosts of a tragedy still loom. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Last-Time-Lied-Novel/dp/1524743070/ref=sr_1_1_atc_badge_A2N1U4I2KOS032_twi_har_3?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1533668488&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=the+last+time+i+lied">Buy it here</a>.</p>
<p>Steinhauer, the author behind TV&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Berlin Station</em>, here offers a crime novel of an activist bent, exploring the disturbing fallout of a nationwide protest movement that turns deadly.&nbsp;<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Middleman-Novel-Olen-Steinhauer/dp/1250036178/ref=sr_1_1_atc_badge_A2N1U4I2KOS032_twi_har_3?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1533667891&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=the+middleman+olen+steinhauer">Buy it here</a>.</p>
<p><em>The Other Woman&nbsp;</em>is one of summer&#8217;s biggest titles, topping the&nbsp;<em>New York Times&nbsp;</em>best-seller list for hardcover fiction over several weeks now. It&#8217;s not hard to see why: This story of love and betrayal, set in the remote mountaints of Andalusia, is hard to put down. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Other-Woman-Novel-Gabriel-Allon/dp/0062834827/ref=sr_1_1_twi_har_3?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1533668743&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=the+other+woman+daniel+silva">Buy it here</a>.</p>
<p>This new installment in Atkins&#8217; popular Quinn Colson series is an old-school saga of violence and greed, chronicling the latest chapter in the life of Sherriff Colson and the embattled Mississippi county he serves to protect. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sinners-Quinn-Colson-Novel/dp/0399576746/ref=sr_1_1_twi_har_3?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1533668793&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=the+sinners+ace+atkins">Buy it here</a>.</p>
<p>Calling all&nbsp;Liane Moriarty fans: Petrou&#8217;s domestic thriller is a twisty, claustrophobic nail-biter. Orphaned sisters living in a small town find their bond tested and their resentments coming to the surface when they both fall hard for a new guy in town. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Sister-Mine-Novel-Laurie-Petrou/dp/1683317173/ref=sr_1_2_twi_har_3?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1533668973&amp;sr=1-2&amp;keywords=sister+of+mine">Buy it here</a>.</p>
<p>For those who like their thrillers a little more literary, this one&#8217;s for you. Healey&#8217;s follow-up to her breakout&nbsp;<em>Elizabeth Is Missing&nbsp;</em>promises a psychologically arresting mystery surrounding the disappearance of a 15-year-old girl. Intriguing commentary on mental illness, trauma, and family life abounds. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Whistle-Dark-Novel-Emma-Healey/dp/0062309714/ref=sr_1_1_twi_har_3?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1533669074&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=whistle+in+the+dark+emma+healey">Buy it here</a>.</p>
<p>It hasn&#8217;t been released just yet, but we&#8217;d be remiss if we didn&#8217;t include the latest Slaughter title on our list.&nbsp;<em>Pieces of Her&nbsp;</em>marks a new standalone from the best-selling author, centering on a mother-daughter relationship unraveled by a stunning secret. This one&#8217;s already in development as a TV series, with Emmy-winning director Lesli Linka Glatter (<em>Homeland</em>) attached to executive-produce. <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Pieces-Her-Novel-Karin-Slaughter/dp/0062430270/ref=sr_1_1_twi_har_1?s=books&amp;ie=UTF8&amp;qid=1533669303&amp;sr=1-1&amp;keywords=pieces+of+her">Pre-order it here</a>.</p>
