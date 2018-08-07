Here are this summer's 11 hottest thrillers

Summer thrills
All These Beautiful Strangers, by Elizabeth Klehfoth
William Morrow
Bad Blood, by John Carreyrou
Knopf
The Banker's Wife, by Cristina Alger
G.P. Putnam's Sons
A Double Life, by Flynn Berry
Viking
The Last Time I Lied, by Riley Sager
Dutton
The Middleman, by Olen Steinhauer
Minotaur Books
The Other Woman, by Daniel Silva
Harper
The Sinners, by Ace Atkins
G.P. Putnam's Sons
Sister of Mine, by Laurie Petrou
Crooked Lane Books
Whistle in the Dark, by Emma Healey
Harper
Pieces of Her, by Karin Slaughter
William Morrow
