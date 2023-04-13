Stranger Things Eddie Munson book will be a season 4 prequel — See the exclusive cover reveal
- TV Show
Stranger Things fans fell in love with Joseph Quinn's metalhead Eddie Munson in season 4. Now, the character is getting an origin story.
EW can exclusively reveal the cover art for Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus, the upcoming novel from author Caitlin Schneiderhan, who's currently serving in the show's season 5 writers' room. We also have some new details.
Flight of Icarus, which Penguin Random House will publish Oct. 31, is set in 1984, two years before the events of Stranger Things season 4. According to the official plot description, the story follows Eddie as he meets a record producer named Paige, who gives the Hellfire Club leader the chance to achieve his musical dreams with his band Corroded Coffin. He just needs money, which gets him entangled in his dad's latest shady scheme.
Read the full synopsis below.
"The Eddie Munson we meet at the beginning of Stranger Things 4 is the protective shepherd to the nerdy lost sheep of Hawkins High. But taking on that mantle wasn't such a cut-and-dry decision," Schneiderhan says in a statement to EW. "I'm so excited for fans to go with him on his journey towards becoming a hero, to experience the messy and uncomfortable decisions that led him to become the brave misfit we all know and love."
The cover of Stranger Things: Flight of Icarus features an illustration of Eddie striking a familiar pose. Throwing his head back to the sky as he shreds on guitar, Eddie brings to mind his selfless act distracting the swarms of Demobats in the Upside Down.
Speaking to why the character made such an impact, Schneiderhan says, "Eddie is a person who is unfailingly, unapologetically himself, which is irresistible enough on its own. But add on the fact that he encourages the people around him to be the same? Who wouldn't want to be friends with that guy?"
"Meeting the characters from Eddie's past who — for better or worse — had a part in shaping who he is was one of the most rewarding parts of exploring this story, and I can't wait for the fans to meet them, too!" she continues. "Eddie, this is for you!"
