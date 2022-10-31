The novelist has responded to a report that Twitter may start charging for blue check marks.

Stephen King won't pay to keep his Twitter verification: 'They should pay me'

Stephen King is a veritable master of horror but he may not be a verified Twitter user much longer. The novelist has reacted to reports that verified users of the social media platform might have to start paying up to $20 a month to keep their check marks and his response was not positive.

"$20 a month to keep my blue check?" wrote King on (where else?) Twitter. "F--- that, they should pay me. If that gets instituted, I'm gone like Enron."

Stephen King, Elon Musk Credit: Lou Rocco/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images; Theo Wargo/WireImage

The report that Twitter might start charging verified users originated with technology journalist Casey Newton and follows Elon Musk's takeover of the social media company last week. On Sunday, Newton claimed in his Platformer newsletter that executives at Twitter were "strongly considering" making its users pay to remain verified.

According to Newton, Musk "has not made a final decision" on the plan to start charging verified users and "the project could still be scrapped." Over the weekend, however, Musk himself tweeted, "The whole verification process is being revamped right now." Under the proposed plan, users would have to sign up for Twitter Blue, a subscription product launched by the company last year. Twitter Blue currently costs $4.99 a month but, according to a report in The Verge, that could soon rise to $19.99 a month.

EW has reached out to Twitter for comment.

