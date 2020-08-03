Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

The book concerns a boy whose unusual abilities could aid his single mom and her police detective lover – but only at a terrible cost.

EW can exclusively reveal that a new crime novel by Stephen King will be published in March. The book is titled Later and tells the story of Jamie Conklin, a boy whose unusual abilities could aid his single mom and her police detective lover — but only at a terrible cost. Later is being published via Hard Case Crime, Titan Books' line of pulp-styled crime novels. This is the third book King has written for Hard Case Crime, following 2005's The Colorado Kid and 2013's Joyland.

“I love the Hard Case format, and this story — combining a boy who sees beyond our world and strong elements of crime and suspense — seemed a perfect fit,” said King in a statement.

“Later is a beautiful story about growing up and facing your demons — whether they’re metaphorical or (as sometimes happens when you’re in a Stephen King novel) the real thing,” said Charles Ardai, the editor of Hard Case Crime. “It’s terrifying, tender, heartbreaking and honest, and we’re so excited to bring it to readers.”

Later will be published initially as a paperback original, featuring an original cover painting by Paul Mann. This edition will be followed by a limited-edition hardcover that will feature two new cover paintings by award-winning artist Gregory Manchess, one for Later itself and one for a fictitious novel within the novel that features prominently in the plot. An ebook edition of Later will also be available.

Later can be pre-ordered now. Exclusively see the book's cover above.