Hear an exclusive clip from Stephen King's Later audiobook

The horror author's latest crime novel is now available to buy.

Stephen King's new crime novel Later concerns a boy whose unusual abilities could aid his single mom and her police detective lover — but only at a terrible cost. And, starting today, the book is available to purchase for a much less horrifying price.

Later is being published via Hard Case Crime, Titan Books' line of pulp-styled crime novels. This is the third book King has written for Hard Case Crime, following 2005's The Colorado Kid and 2013's Joyland. EW's previously revealed the novel's cover (below).

"I love the Hard Case format, and this story — combining a boy who sees beyond our world and strong elements of crime and suspense — seemed a perfect fit," said King in a statement.

Later is being published initially as a paperback original, featuring an original cover painting by Paul Mann, and is also available to buy as an audiobook read by Seth Numrich.

Exclusively check out an excerpt from that audiobook above.