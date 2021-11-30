Enter for a chance to win a Stephen King prize package

Five winners will receive three of King's latest books, an audio download, and a set to gift!

By EW Staff November 30, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST
The Stephen King Holiday Sweepstakes

Get into the holiday spirit with master horror writer Stephen King!

EW has teamed up with Simon & Schuster for the Stephen King Holiday Sweepstakes, where you can enter for a chance to win three of King's latest books, an audio download, plus an extra set to give to another Stephen King fan in your life.

Five lucky winners will receive a prize package that includes:

  • Billy Summers hardcover
  • If It Bleeds trade paperback
  • The Insitute mass market paperback
  • Elevation audio copy
Stephen King novels: 'Billy Summers,' 'If It Bleeds,' 'The Institute,' and 'Elevation'
| Credit: Simon & Schuster

The sweepstakes kicks off today (Nov. 30, 2021) and runs through Dec. 13, 2021, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Limit one entry per person. Enter now!

Check out the official rules here.

