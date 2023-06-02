Enter the Stephen King Fairy Tale Sweepstakes

You could win a special edition of Fairy Tale, a Canyon e-bike, and a collection of classic novels from the King of Horror.

In celebration of Stephen King's novel Fairy Tale being offered in paperback, EW and Simon & Schuster have launched the Stephen King Fairy Tale Sweepstakes, giving fans a chance to win a special edition of the book, a Canyon e-bike (since the book's teenage hero Charlie Reade rides his bike all over town), as well as a collection of Stephen King classics, including The Eyes of the Dragon, The Dark Tower, Misery, Cujo, The Outsider, and more.

One grand prize winner will receive a Canyon ON 5 Step-Through bike, a special edition of Fairy Tale, and a collection of Stephen King classics.

One first-prize winner will receive a paperback edition of Fairy Tale and a selection of 13 Stephen King classics and audio downloads.

One runner-up winner will receive a paperback edition of Fairy Tale and a selection of six Stephen King classics and audio downloads.

To enter without signing up for Simon & Schuster's marketing emails, legibly print by hand your first name, e-mail address, and zip code, indicate that you have read and agree to these Official Rules, include the phrase "Stephen King Fairy Tale Sweepstakes," and mail your entry to Simon & Schuster, Inc., ATTN: Susan Kovar, 1230 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10020. All Entries must be postmarked between 6/2/23 and 6/19/23 and received by Sponsor by 6/26/23.

The sweepstakes runs now through June 19, 2023, at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Limit one entry per person. Enter now!

Check out the official rules.