Rediscover Stephen King's best stories with EW's special collector's edition
It's no secret that Stephen King is a master storyteller. One of the world's most successful writers, many of his best-selling books have been adapted for the screen. (To be honest, there are few Stephen King novels that haven't been adapted for film and TV.)
Ahead of the horror maestro's 75th birthday on Sept. 21, take a look back at some of his scariest stories — from his debut novel Carrie to one of his darkest tales, Pet Sematary — with EW's Ultimate Guide to Stephen King.
The special collector's issue includes an in-depth look at the making of It, behind-the-scenes secrets from Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining, and a new piece on Salem's Lot that is perfect for anyone who is excited about next year's remake. In addition, the guide examines the women of the Stephen King universe, as well as some of King's more dramatic tales, such as Stand by Me and The Green Mile.
The Ultimate Guide to Stephen King also features an exclusive excerpt from the prolific author's recently released new novel, Fairy Tale, about a teenage boy who discovers a portal to another world... a world that's caught in an epic battle between good and evil. King revealed that he decided to write the story at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic after he asked himself, "What could you write that would make you happy?"
Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to Stephen King is available online or wherever magazines are sold.
