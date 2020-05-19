Stephanie Danler's new memoir is a literary It Girl's dispute of all your envy

Stray, which is split into three sections — Mother, Father, and Monster — alternates between examining Danler's childhood (years defined by her parent's addictions, divorces, abuses, but also money, beauty, and joy) and examining her present-day, which for the memoir involved moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles, living in a Laurel Canyon rental that likely previously housed members of Fleetwood Mac, and waiting for her boyfriend to leave his wife. From the reader's perspective, it seems impossible that she left out any pain: Less than 10 pages in we learn that she found out, as an 8-year-old, that her father left her family because he was a cocaine addict (that is, dare we say, only the beginning of her parental tragedies). She describes in detail the sight of her mother in the hospital after having a brain aneurysm, and again after she had a car accident that ended her autonomy completely. She uses the transcripts from WhatsApp conversations with her married boyfriend to inform dialogue, like when he told her she'd gotten so skinny that her breasts were deflating or the (many) times he ignored her begging him to be with her.