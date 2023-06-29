Palpatine returns in Star Wars: Inquisitor exclusive excerpt

Mace Windu also makes an appearance at a key moment for a Jedi being pulled to the Dark Side.

It turns out Anakin Skywalker was not the only young Jedi that Chancellor Palpatine nudged toward the Dark Side. In an exclusive excerpt from the upcoming expanded-universe novel Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade, by Delilah S. Dawson, we learn of a chance encounter between the future Emperor and the Jedi Knight Iskat Akaris. And the fact that the encounter comes right after Iskat has been, in her eyes, demoted by Mace Windu makes the meeting all the more timely.

Of course, as the book title may suggest, Iskat is soon to fall to the Dark Side, and will eventually join Palpatine in his quest to hunt down and kill any remaining Jedi who survived the purge of Order 66. Here's an official description of the novel:

Padawan Iskat Akaris has dedicated her life to traveling the galaxy alongside her master, learning the ways of the Force to become a good Jedi. Despite Iskat's dedication, peace and control have remained elusive, and with each setback, she feels her fellow Jedi grow more distrustful of her. Already uncertain about her future in the Jedi Order, Iskat faces tragedy when her master is killed and the Clone Wars engulf the galaxy in chaos. Now a general on the front lines contributing to that chaos, she is often reminded: Trust in your training. Trust in the wisdom of the Council. Trust in the Force. Yet as the shadows of doubt take hold, Iskat begins to ask questions that no Jedi is supposed to ask: Questions about her own unknown past. Questions the Jedi Masters would consider dangerous. As the years pass and the war endures, Iskat's faith in the Jedi wanes. If they would grant her more freedom, she is certain she could do more to protect the galaxy. If they would trust her with more knowledge, she could finally cast aside the shadows that have begun to consume her. When the Jedi Order finally falls, Iskat seizes the chance to forge a path of her own. She embraces the salvation of Order 66. As an Inquisitor, Iskat finds the freedom she has always craved: to question, to want. And with each strike of her red blade, Iskat moves closer to claiming her new destiny in the Force — whatever the cost.

In this exclusive excerpt, Iskat absorbs the bad news from Mace Windu and Master Adi Gallia about her latest posting, leading to some unfiltered comments to Palpatine. As a bonus, you can listen to the audiobook version of this excerpt on this week's episode of EW's Star Wars podcast, Dagobah Dispatch.

'Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade,' by Delilah S. Dawson 'Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade,' by Delilah S. Dawson | Credit: Random House Worlds

Excerpt from Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade

After a disaster during her first mission as a Jedi Knight, Iskat stands before the Jedi Council, awaiting their judgement, and her next assignment. But her journey takes an unexpected turn, bringing her face to face, for the first time, with Chancellor Palpatine.

In the stately Jedi Council chambers high in a spire, she found Master Adi Gallia joined not by Master Yoda, but Mace Windu. His sharp eyes fell heavy on Iskat, and she met his gaze bravely, chin up.

"Iskat Akaris," Master Windu said, fingers steepled. "Have you given thought to what happened on Thule?"

"I have, Master Windu."

"And what are your conclusions?"

She slipped her hands into the sleeves of her robes to hide their shak­ing. "At the time, I thought I was making the right call, but I realize now that there were other options. I could've retreated and worked out a new solution with Tualon after reviewing the intel he downloaded in the factory. I could've asked Captain Spider his thoughts and decided on a new strategy or waited for reinforcements. I took a risk, and al­though it paid off, it also caused harm. In the future, I will seek input from my mission partners and won't act rashly alone."

Mace blinked once, slowly. "A well-spoken answer, and the right one, but is it what you feel in your hearts?"

Iskat faltered for a moment, wondering exactly how well she was hid­ing her thoughts from the canny master. "I know that it's the right an­swer, and that is more important than what I feel. The Jedi Order and its service to the Republic are more important than the individual."

"I'm glad to hear you say that." Mace sat back. "We have your next assignment."

Iskat stood taller. "Yes, Master?"

Mace gestured to Master Gallia, who sat up with a pleased sort of energy. "You've done an excellent job working with the younglings, and it has not gone unnoticed. Since Geonosis, they've had rotating instruc­tors, which has made it difficult for them to truly find healing and move forward with their studies. We feel that having one fully committed in­structor would benefit them most." She leaned forward and held out a hand. "And we think you're the ideal choice for this position."

For a long moment, Iskat said nothing. She'd come here excited about her next mission offplanet, but they were effectively grounding her. All of Mace's careful compliments didn't change the fact that this wasn't just a disappointment—it was a demotion.

It was a punishment.

"Master, this is a great honor—"

"But?" Mace's eyebrows rose.

"But I feel that the Force calls me to serve the Jedi and the Republic through service in the field. I know you think I've suffered a lapse in judgment, or that I'm not ready to lead, but I'm ready to follow." Iskat's hearts were thumping, and she struggled to maintain her composure. She had to convince Mace that this was the wrong decision.

But Mace didn't even appear to consider it. "Iskat, the Council is in agreement. For now, this is how you can best serve the Jedi Order. It is a post of the utmost importance. These children represent our future, and there is no greater calling than to provide the routine and support they require to thrive."

Master Gallia added, "We feel that this arrangement will be mutually beneficial."

"But I'm a Jedi Knight—" Iskat began.

"And this is a post generally occupied by a Jedi Master, so perhaps that will bring you some comfort," Mace finished.

Iskat looked down and unclasped her hands, which tightened into fists. "Master Windu, I know that you asked Josk to keep an eye on me on Thule. I know that you don't trust me. But I'll do anything to prove to you that I'm fit for duty and that I have truly learned from my errors."

"If you truly want to prove that you're fit for duty," Mace said, "then you'll take this assignment with grace and humility and dedicate your­self to teaching the younglings and further developing your control within the Force. I'll be watching you here, too, along with Masters Klefan and Uumay. We will determine when you're ready for a different post. Until then, you have some work to do. Understood?"

Iskat actively fought her body's desire to slump over in defeat. "Yes, Master. I'll do my best."

"I trust that you will." Mace's datapad beeped, and he frowned at it. "But first, would you please meet Chancellor Palpatine at landing pad seven and escort him here?" He looked to Master Gallia. "He's early."

That, at least, gave Iskat a jolt of excitement. She had seen holos of the Chancellor, of course, but she'd never been in his presence. He was the most powerful politician in the Republic, and even if Mace didn't trust her on the battlefield, at least he trusted her enough to extend the hos­pitality of the Jedi Temple to someone so important.

"Of course, Master."

She inclined her head, then forced herself to exit the chamber calmly. In the lift, she shook out her body and took a few deep, cleansing breaths. She smoothed back the little hairs that always escaped from her long braid and arranged her sleeves. Once the lift opened, she swiftly walked out to the landing pad, slowing her pace and smiling warmly as she approached the sleek chrome yacht. Much to her surprise, instead of traveling with a retinue or even a secretary, the Chancellor was alone. He was an older man with gray hair brushed back, and he wore long, formal burgundy robes with puffed sleeves. He gave off an air of be­nevolent kindness, and Iskat immediately liked him.

"Chancellor Palpatine, welcome. I'm Iskat Akaris. Master Mace Windu has asked me to conduct you to the Council Chambers for your meeting."

Palpatine's answering smile was warm and genuine, and he inclined his head. "It is a pleasure to meet you, Iskat. Your name seems familiar. Do I remember correctly that you were among those recently promoted to Jedi Knight?"

Iskat's hearts stuttered, to think he might know anything about her. As she led him to the lift, she said, "You're correct, Chancellor. It's only been a few weeks."

"And what have you done since then? I know we depend on our Jedi Knights as part of the war effort, and the people of the galaxy are grate­ful for your service."

The slow, formal speech was like a dance, and Iskat felt alive, speak­ing to someone so important as if they were equals. "I was sent to Thule, where we disarmed a Separatist droid factory."

The lift opened, and Iskat gestured for Palpatine to proceed and then followed, standing by his side at a respectful distance.

"Ah, Thule." Palpatine gave a small sigh and clasped his hands. "The Jedi Council was disappointed in the outcome there, but after some thought, I personally take a somewhat more optimistic view. That's one less factory, and perhaps it will give pause to the Separatists and those who would serve them. This is a war, after all, and I for one am pleased to know that another manufactory of weapons against our Republic will never be brought online."

Relief spread through Iskat's chest, to hear that he wasn't disap­pointed. "I'm afraid the Council disagrees with that opinion, Chancel­lor, but it's just . . . the Jedi could do so much more . . ." She trailed off.

"Go on," Palpatine urged. "I am not your Council, and I am curious what you would do differently. New perspectives are always welcome."

Iskat realized she only had a few brief moments to speak candidly before the lift doors opened on the High Council and the sharp ears of her masters. "We are peacekeepers, but peace cannot be earned solely through defense. The Jedi—some of the Jedi—have untapped abilities that could be honed to serve the Republic. We could take a more asser­tive role. Diplomacy is well and good, but the High Council insists that we remain passive when we can do more."

When I can do more, she wanted to say.

The lift doors opened, and Palpatine stepped out. "I enjoyed our talk, Iskat Akaris, and I will take your thoughts into consideration. I feel cer­tain you have a bright future ahead of you."

"I've been told I'm to teach the children now, rather than go on an­other mission," she said, unable to hide her frustration.

He put a hand to the lift door, holding it open. "How fortunate for the children. They are our future, after all, and they can only benefit from your knowledge. I'm sure we'll see you in the field again soon. The Re­public needs more Jedi like you." His eyes twinkled as he inclined his head in farewell and allowed the lift doors to close, leaving her alone.

As the lift descended, Iskat felt a glimmer of hope. Maybe Mace Windu didn't have faith in her, but in one brief meeting, Chancellor Palpatine had suggested he did. She'd felt it in the Force, felt the chan­cellor's goodwill and approval. He'd said they needed more Jedi like her.

It felt good, and she hoped she would encounter him again soon.

Reprinted from Star Wars: Inquisitor: Rise of the Red Blade, by Delilah S. Dawson. © 2023 by Lucasfilm Ltd. Published by Random House Worlds, an imprint of Random House, a division of Penguin Random House LLC.

Listen to the audiobook version of this excerpt on this week's episode of EW's Star Wars podcast, Dagobah Dispatch.