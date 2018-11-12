Stan Lee through the years

EW Staff
November 12, 2018 at 02:24 PM EST
<p>Stan Lee, the comics legend behind Marvel Comics&#8217; most beloved superheroes, <a href="https://ew.com/news/2018/11/12/marvel-comics-legend-stan-lee-dies-at-95/" target="_blank" rel="noopener">has died at the age of 95</a>.&nbsp;In a six-decade career as comic-dom&rsquo;s reigning creative, Lee helped cast the template for the modern caped crusader, conjuring up hundreds of heroes including Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Incredible Hulk, and Thor.</p> <p>Keep clicking for more photos of Lee (seen here in 1975, in the dark sweater) from throughout his life and career.</p>
pinterest
Remembering Stan Lee

Stan Lee, the comics legend behind Marvel Comics’ most beloved superheroes, has died at the age of 95. In a six-decade career as comic-dom’s reigning creative, Lee helped cast the template for the modern caped crusader, conjuring up hundreds of heroes including Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Incredible Hulk, and Thor.

Keep clicking for more photos of Lee (seen here in 1975, in the dark sweater) from throughout his life and career.

AP
pinterest
March 22, 1975, celebrating the first Mighty Marvel Comic Convention 
AP
pinterest
Jan. 10, 1976, with artist John Romita at Marvel headquarters
AP
pinterest
June 15, 1978
Santi Visalli/Getty Images
pinterest
July 6, 1978, with CBS photo editor Susanna Martin and Nicholas Hammond, who portayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man TV show
CBS via Getty Images
pinterest
July 10, 1978
Santi Visalli/Getty Images
pinterest
May 9, 1988, with Lou Ferrigno (right), and Eric Kramer who portray The Incredible Hulk and Thor, respectively, in the TV movie The Incredible Hulk Returns
Nick Ut/AP
pinterest
Oct. 19, 1995
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
pinterest
Feb. 29, 2000 
Joe Thomas/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
pinterest
Aug. 15, 2001
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
pinterest
April 28, 2003, with Rebecca Romijn at the X2: X-Men United premiere
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
pinterest
June 22, 2004, at the premiere of Spider-Man 2
Vince Bucci/Getty Images
pinterest
Nov. 16, 2006
Lester Cohen/WireImage
pinterest
Feb. 23, 2007
Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images
pinterest
July 15, 2008 
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
pinterest
Oct. 17, 2009, accepting the Comic-Con Icon award onstage during Spike TV's Scream Awards
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
pinterest
Oct. 5, 2010
Bennett Raglin/WireImage
pinterest
 Oct. 8, 2010 
Marc Stamas/Getty Images
pinterest
Sept. 10, 2011, at the Toronto Film Festival
Matt Carr/Getty Images
pinterest
July 12, 2012
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
pinterest
July 19, 2013 
Michael Buckner/Getty Images
pinterest
April 13, 2015, with Lou Ferrigno at the premiere of Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron
Steve Granitz/WireImage
pinterest
June 29, 2015, at the premiere of Ant-Man
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
pinterest
April 12, 2016, with Chris Evans at the premiere of Captain America: Civil War
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
pinterest
Sept. 27, 2016 
Tommaso Boddi/WireImage
pinterest
Oct. 20, 2016, with Robert Downey Jr. at the premiere of Doctor Strange
Jesse Grant/Getty Image
pinterest
Dec. 2, 2016
BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images
pinterest
Feb. 28, 2017
Denise Truscello/Getty Images
pinterest
March 4, 2017
Mat Hayward/Getty Images
pinterest
May 6, 2017, with Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Laura Harrier and Tom Holland in Mexico
Victor Chavez/WireImage
pinterest
July 18, 2017, at his hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood
David Livingston/Getty Images
pinterest
Oct. 28, 2017, at Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
pinterest
Jan. 6, 2018
Erika Goldring/Getty Images
pinterest
Jan. 29, 2018, with Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of Black Panther
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
pinterest
April 23, 2018, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War
Charley Gallay/Getty Images
1 of 35

Advertisement
1 of 35 AP

Remembering Stan Lee

Stan Lee, the comics legend behind Marvel Comics’ most beloved superheroes, has died at the age of 95. In a six-decade career as comic-dom’s reigning creative, Lee helped cast the template for the modern caped crusader, conjuring up hundreds of heroes including Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Incredible Hulk, and Thor.

Keep clicking for more photos of Lee (seen here in 1975, in the dark sweater) from throughout his life and career.

Advertisement
2 of 35 AP

March 22, 1975, celebrating the first Mighty Marvel Comic Convention 

3 of 35 AP

Jan. 10, 1976, with artist John Romita at Marvel headquarters

Advertisement
4 of 35 Santi Visalli/Getty Images

June 15, 1978

Advertisement
5 of 35 CBS via Getty Images

July 6, 1978, with CBS photo editor Susanna Martin and Nicholas Hammond, who portayed Peter Parker/Spider-Man in The Amazing Spider-Man TV show

Advertisement
6 of 35 Santi Visalli/Getty Images

July 10, 1978

Advertisement
7 of 35 Nick Ut/AP

May 9, 1988, with Lou Ferrigno (right), and Eric Kramer who portray The Incredible Hulk and Thor, respectively, in the TV movie The Incredible Hulk Returns

Advertisement
8 of 35 Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Oct. 19, 1995

Advertisement
9 of 35 Joe Thomas/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Feb. 29, 2000 

Advertisement
10 of 35 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Aug. 15, 2001

Advertisement
11 of 35 Chris Polk/FilmMagic

April 28, 2003, with Rebecca Romijn at the X2: X-Men United premiere

Advertisement
12 of 35 Vince Bucci/Getty Images

June 22, 2004, at the premiere of Spider-Man 2

Advertisement
13 of 35 Lester Cohen/WireImage

Nov. 16, 2006

Advertisement
14 of 35 Mat Szwajkos/Getty Images

Feb. 23, 2007

Advertisement
15 of 35 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

July 15, 2008 

Advertisement
16 of 35 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Oct. 17, 2009, accepting the Comic-Con Icon award onstage during Spike TV's Scream Awards

Advertisement
17 of 35 Bennett Raglin/WireImage

Oct. 5, 2010

Advertisement
18 of 35 Marc Stamas/Getty Images

 Oct. 8, 2010 

Advertisement
19 of 35 Matt Carr/Getty Images

Sept. 10, 2011, at the Toronto Film Festival

Advertisement
20 of 35 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

July 12, 2012

Advertisement
21 of 35 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

July 19, 2013 

Advertisement
22 of 35 Steve Granitz/WireImage

April 13, 2015, with Lou Ferrigno at the premiere of Marvel's Avengers: Age of Ultron

Advertisement
23 of 35 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

June 29, 2015, at the premiere of Ant-Man

Advertisement
24 of 35 Kevin Winter/Getty Images

April 12, 2016, with Chris Evans at the premiere of Captain America: Civil War

Advertisement
25 of 35 Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Sept. 27, 2016 

Advertisement
26 of 35 Jesse Grant/Getty Image

Oct. 20, 2016, with Robert Downey Jr. at the premiere of Doctor Strange

Advertisement
27 of 35 BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP/Getty Images

Dec. 2, 2016

Advertisement
28 of 35 Denise Truscello/Getty Images

Feb. 28, 2017

Advertisement
29 of 35 Mat Hayward/Getty Images

March 4, 2017

Advertisement
30 of 35 Victor Chavez/WireImage

May 6, 2017, with Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Laura Harrier and Tom Holland in Mexico

Advertisement
31 of 35 David Livingston/Getty Images

July 18, 2017, at his hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

Advertisement
32 of 35 Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Oct. 28, 2017, at Lee's Los Angeles Comic Con

Advertisement
33 of 35 Erika Goldring/Getty Images

Jan. 6, 2018

Advertisement
34 of 35 David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Jan. 29, 2018, with Chadwick Boseman at the premiere of Black Panther

Advertisement
35 of 35 Charley Gallay/Getty Images

April 23, 2018, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige at the premiere of Avengers: Infinity War

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now