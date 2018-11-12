Stan Lee through the years

Stan Lee, the comics legend behind Marvel Comics’ most beloved superheroes, has died at the age of 95. In a six-decade career as comic-dom’s reigning creative, Lee helped cast the template for the modern caped crusader, conjuring up hundreds of heroes including Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Incredible Hulk, and Thor.

Keep clicking for more photos of Lee (seen here in 1975, in the dark sweater) from throughout his life and career.