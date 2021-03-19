11 spring reading recs from your favorite YA authors
Jenny Han, Victoria Aveyard, and more writers offer up their favorite reads right now.
Jenny Han recommends Love in Color, by Bolu Babalola
"Love in Color is Babalola's debut collection showcases love stories from history and mythology retold with new detail and vivacity. With an eye towards decolonizing tropes inherent in our favorite tales of love, Babalola has created captivating stories that traverse across perspectives, continents, and genres." —Jenny Han, author of The Summer I Turned Pretty trilogy and the To All the Boys series
Kendare Blake recommends The Marvelous Mirza Girls, by Sheba Karim
"I know I can't be the only one who's seriously jonesing for travel this spring. But if you're like me and can't get away yet, this tale of an impromptu mother-daughter trip to India is just the thing for living vicariously. It's part self-discovery, part travelogue, and all charming." —Kendare Blake, author of the Three Dark Crowns series and the forthcoming All These Bodies
Victoria Aveyard recommends A Song of Wraiths and Ruin, by Roseanne A. Brown
"I'm a sucker for world-building, not to mention bloody twists, and Roseanne Brown's A Song of Wraiths and Ruin has both in spades. I felt absolutely swallowed up by this world and story in the best way. I might be late to the party, but at least I don't have to wait long for the sequel, A Psalm of Storms and Silence, which releases this fall." —Victoria Aveyard, author of Realm Breaker and the best-selling Red Queen series
Jenny Lee recommends Tokyo Ever After, by Emiko Jean
"Remember when you were a moody teenager and wishing every day you were an undiscovered royal princess… or was that just me?! Well, in Tokyo Ever After, author Emiko Jean delivers exactly that. When Izumi (Izzy) Tanaka finds out her long-lost father is the crown prince of Japan (which makes her a princess), she realizes that her complaints of being a senior in high school in Northern California pale in comparison to dealing with her royally strange and wondrous new life (pun intended!). This is my pick if you’re looking for an escapist spring read!" —Jenny Lee, author of Anna K and the forthcoming Anna K Away
Joya Goffney recommends Happily Ever Afters, by Elise Bryant
"In Elise Bryant's Happily Ever Afters, Tessa Johnson writes romance novels, oftentimes starring herself. Tessa is the most relatable character I've ever read, from her love of romance to her experiences with racism to her performance anxiety and imposter syndrome. Tessa is me." —Joya Goffney, author of Excuse Me While I Ugly Cry
Misa Sgiura recommends When We Were Infinite, by Kelly Loy Gilbert
"In When We Were Infinite, Beth witnesses her friend's father assaulting him. Beth leads her close-knit friend group in a desperate effort to save him, but he steadfastly refuses their help. Kelly Loy Gilbert has a way of holding up her characters like jewels to the light so that you can see their flaws and their exquisite beauty, and this book is no exception." —Misa Sugiura, author of Love and Other Natural Disasters
Becky Albertalli recommends Some Girls Do, by Jennifer Dugan
"Come for the joy of seeing the beauty queen get the girl; stay for the compassionate exploration of queer visibility in all its complexity. Some Girls Do is beautiful, necessary, and completely irresistible." —Becky Albertalli, author of Kate in Waiting
Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau recommends Love in English, by Maria E. Andreu
"As a non-native English speaker, I knew Love in English would resonate with me from the moment I heard about it. It tells the story of Ana, an Argentinian immigrant who has to learn English, explore a new culture, and navigate typical high school drama all at the same time. There are budding friendships, swoon-worthy boys, and mouthwatering Argentinian specialties. Maria E. Andreu also peppered the novel with lovely poems that cleverly portray life in a language not yet mastered." —Anne-Sophie Jouhanneau, author of Kisses and Croissants
Jason June recommends Fat Chance, Charlie Vega, by Crystal Maldonado
"I cannot get over how much I loved Crystal Maldonado's Fat Chance, Charlie Vega! I'm a sucker for a good love story, and not only does this have a literal love interest, but it's a love story by Charlie to her body that I couldn't get enough of. The way Charlie comes into her own and claims her space made my heart soar!" — Jason June, author of Jay’s Gay Agenda
Adam Silvera recommends Realm Breaker, by Victoria Aveyard
"I'm completely sucked into Victoria Aveyard's new fantasy world, just as I was with her Red Queen series. Realm Breaker is this generation's Lord of the Rings with a pirate's daughter at the helm. My favorites in this updated fellowship are an assassin and an immortal — you got to meet them!" —Adam Silvera, author of Infinity Reaper, book 2 in the Infinity Cycle series
