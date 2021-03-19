11 spring reading recs from your favorite YA authors

"Remember when you were a moody teenager and wishing every day you were an undiscovered royal princess… or was that just me?! Well, in Tokyo Ever After, author Emiko Jean delivers exactly that. When Izumi (Izzy) Tanaka finds out her long-lost father is the crown prince of Japan (which makes her a princess), she realizes that her complaints of being a senior in high school in Northern California pale in comparison to dealing with her royally strange and wondrous new life (pun intended!). This is my pick if you’re looking for an escapist spring read!" —Jenny Lee, author of Anna K and the forthcoming Anna K Away