First look at Snowpiercer: The Prequel Part 2: Apocalypse graphic novel

Like its titular vehicle, the Snowpiercer franchise keeps on rolling. Director Bong Joon Ho's 2014 film Snowpiercer introduced cinema audiences to this saga of a huge train traveling around an apocalyptically-frozen globe. On May 17, TNT will premiere its Snowpiercer TV show, which is produced by Orphan Black co-creator Graeme Manson and stars Daveed Diggs, Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Sheila Vand, and Lena Hall, among others.
But Snowpiercer began as a 1982 graphic novel titled Le Transperceneige by Jacques Lob and Jean-Marc Rochette. In the intervening years several more graphic novels have expanded the Snowpiercer universe including last year's Snowpiercer: The Prequel: Extinction. Now, Titan Comics is releasing a follow-up titled Snowpiercer: The Prequel Part 2: Apocalypse, which will be published Aug. 25. This second prequel is written by Matz (Headshot) with illustrations from Rochette, whose other credits include the recently-published Altitude.
Exclusively check out a first look at Snowpiercer: The Prequel Part 2: Apocalypse below.
