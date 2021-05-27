Sinead O'Connor is just being herself

Step one: Artists with any medical condition, physical or mental, need to be in a direct relationship with the insurance underwriters for a tour. Not the broker, or the booking agents, but the underwriters. There's a huge scam in the business where booking agents are in cahoots with brokers and pull the wool over the eyes of underwriters so that pre-existing conditions are not declared. When musicians do have something happen — a diabetic episode, or a guitar player breaks his thumb — musicians are not covered and we have to pay up. If an artist is incapacitated and can't perform, they shouldn't have to pay. The insurance should cover it so we don't lose our house if we're too sick to work. Underwriters ought to have access to our medical records and teams before, during and after tours. Not only to protect them but to protect us, which no other f---er would do except underwriters. That's why Amy Winehouse is dead. She kept being pushed out on tour when she should have been in the hospital. I've met several fatherly guys in the UK who were her drivers to and from shows. They all said they wanted to beat the s--t out of her handlers.