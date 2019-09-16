See RuPaul, Bianca Del Rio, more in exclusive excerpts from Drag: The Complete Story book

“The uptight Victorian public could not believe that anyone, let alone a middle-class boy from Maida Vale, might possess the unmitigated gall to flounce about the West End of London in a frock, chirping lewd suggestions at passers-by. Stella’s lawyer had no trouble persuading the naive jury that his client was merely a high-spirited youth with a taste for theatrical costume, and he got off. Stella fled to New York and became a successful female impersonator. At some point he returned to England and died in reduced circumstances, aged 56.

Stella’s ‘f— you’ to Victorian society lives on as a beacon of rebellion and a great example of the intrinsically subversive nature of drag. Even when done in jest, the donning of a frock or a drag king suit is a provocation that automatically messes with the stale conventions of any society.

Stella’s saga took place well over a century and a half ago. Anti-cross-dressing laws persisted long after her death. New trends in dress during the twentieth century made it hard to prosecute offenders, but the intolerant laws remained on the books and were used as a flexible tool to harass masculine women and anyone identifying as transgender or gender non-conforming. As a result, drag, unless performed on a stage by an allegedly straight entertainer, remained in the shadows throughout the first half of the twentieth century.”