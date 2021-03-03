Universal's Islands of Adventure 'evaluating' Dr. Seuss Landing after book controversy

The theme park will examine the fallout from the Dr. Seuss book controversy as it relates to its attractions.

The Universal Orlando Resort is assessing its representation of Dr. Seuss books at one of its most popular destinations.

After Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced Tuesday that it would cease publication of several of the beloved author's popular works for portrayals of "people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," a representative for the entertainment center has confirmed the Florida property's Islands of Adventure park is examining character depictions represented inside the Seuss Landing themed section.

"Seuss Landing continues to be very popular with our guests and we value our relationship with Seuss Enterprises. We've removed the books from our shelves as they have asked and we'll be evaluating our in-park experience, too," a spokesperson said in a statement to EW. "But our guests can plan on continuing to be able to enjoy their favorite experiences at Seuss Landing."

Earlier this week, Dr. Seuss Enterprises confirmed that, after "working with a panel of experts, including educators" throughout 2020, further publication had stopped for the following titles: And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street, If I Ran the Zoo, McElligot's Pool, On Beyond Zebra!, Scrambled Eggs Super!, and The Cat's Quizzer.

The company's indicated that preventing further sales of the books is only "part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises's catalog represents and supports all communities and families."

Dr. Seuss' works have been criticized in the past for what many have called insensitive depictions of racial stereotypes. Last month, Virginia's Loudoun County schools attempted to debunk speculation that they were banning Dr. Seuss from their libraries, stating that "Dr. Seuss and his books are no longer the emphasis of Read Across America Day in Loudoun County Public Schools" after discovering research that "revealed strong racial undertones in many books."

Long after his death in 1991, Seuss' books have remained pop cultural staples for many children. Forbes even ranked the writer as the second highest-paid dead celebrity of 2020, with his revenue totaling $33 million from 6 million individual unit sales nearly 30 years after his death.