Seth Rogen wrote a book of essays and his mom has some thoughts

Seth Rogen took a break from his Twitter feud with Ted Cruz on Wednesday to announce that he's written a book — and it will publish in just a few months.

Yearbook, a collection of personal essays that the Freaks and Geeks actor describes as "true stories that I desperately hope are just funny at worst, and life-changingly amazing at best," will be released on May 11 by Random House's Crown imprint.

"I talk about my grandparents, doing stand-up comedy as a teenager, bar mitzvahs, and Jewish summer camp, and tell way more stories about doing drugs than my mother would like," Rogen added in the book's description. "I also talk about some of my adventures in Los Angeles, and surely say things about other famous people that will create a wildly awkward conversation for me at a party one day."

On that note about the drug stories: Rogen's mother actually had some thoughts about Yearbook and its content, which she relayed in a statement.

"At first I was worried that Seth was writing a book, because I was like, 'Oh no! What's he gonna say?!'" said Rogen's mom, Sandy. "I was actually scared to even read it. But I'm very happy I did. It's not really a memoir, like I thought it might be. I guess it's more of a bunch of funny stories? Does that make sense?"

"If I'm being honest, I really wish there wasn't so much drug talk," she continued. "Why does he need all that? It's like 'We get it!' And some of the stories? I mean, they're entertaining, but I was just shocked they happened and he never told me! Overall, I think it's more sweet and funny than anything, so I like it, and I'm glad he wrote it, but I'd be even more glad if he called me more."

Now we're wondering if Rogen's mom has seen Pineapple Express.